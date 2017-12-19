Global Gems and Jewelry (Gold, Diamond, Platinum, Gems, Others) Market 2017-2022 - Infusion of Digital Analytics and Body Tracking with Traditional Jewelry

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global gems and jewellery market is anticipated to exhibit a healthy growth of over 4.73% during 2017-2022, chiefly driven by supportive legislations regarding the authenticity of the jewellery, aggressive marketing and promotional strategies by leading jewellery companies and rising women employment and resultant dual household budgets, elevated spendable income and its demand for religious and customary purposes.



Gems and Jewelry Market constitutes various jewelries made out of metals like gold, diamonds, platinum, gemstones and silver. Jewelry as term can be defined as a term used for objects made out of valuable metals and stones designed for adornment or decoration of the body. Such objects can be precious or semiprecious stones, shells, diamonds, metals like copper, gold, silver used for carving and designing ornaments majorly worn by women around the globe. Such ornaments or jewelry can be in the form of necklaces, rings, bracelets, earrings, brooches etc.



Over the next five years, demand and growth for synthetic diamonds, jewelry products crafted by infusing digital analytics and body tracking techniques with traditional jewellery, use of nano-technology, cadmium free electroforming, motorized drilling & polishing and anti-tarnish solutions, all enabling easy crafting and design and a perpetual use of jewelleries.



Regions accounting for major share of gems and jewelry market in 2016 are the Asia-Pacific. However, Rest of the World is forecasted to gain major share in 2022 as the region (comprising countries like Brazil, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and South Africa) account for sizeable number of high net worth population, robust legislative measures and its implementation, and the existence of big jewelry companies with substantial financial wherewithal to invest in marketing and promotional activities as well as undertake synergic investments like merger, acquisitions and even R&D activities inclining to propel the market.

Evolution of synthetic diamonds

Infusion of digital analytics and body tracking with traditional jewelry

Usage of nano-technology, cadmium free electroforming, motorized drilling & polishing and anti-tarnish solutions

Usage of materials like seeds and nylon depicting contemporary affordable jewelry

