

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) reported a profit for its second quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $91.4 million, or $0.73 per share. This was up from $79.7 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 14.6% to $1.88 billion. This was up from $1.64 billion last year.



Darden Restaurants Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $91.4 Mln. vs. $79.7 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.7% -EPS (Q2): $0.73 vs. $0.64 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.70 -Revenue (Q2): $1.88 Bln vs. $1.64 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 14.6%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.45 - $4.53



