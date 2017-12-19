Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Pulse Biosciences Grants Equity Inducement Awards to Its New Employees

Stock Monitor: Lakeland Industries Post Earnings Reporting

Objectives of The 2017 Inducement Equity Incentive Award Plan

Pulse Biosciences' 2017 Inducement Equity Incentive Award Plan is especially meant for offering equity awards to individuals who were not previously an employee or non-employee Director of the Company.

This acts as an inducement to individuals for entering into employment with Pulse Biosciences in accordance with NASDAQ Marketplace Rule 5635(c)(4). It also incentivizes the employees to stay with the Company.

Options Based on Continued Employment Condition

The equity options have an exercise price of $24.78 per share, which is equivalent to the closing price of Pulse Biosciences' common stock as on December 15, 2017.

However, the validity of the options depends on the employees' continued employment with the Company. Each option will vest and become exercisable to the extent of 25% of the shares when the recipient completes one year with the Company.

The remaining 75% of the shares will vest and become exercisable in 36 equal monthly installments, post the first anniversary, subject to each employee's continued employment with Pulse Biosciences on these vesting dates.

Besides, the options are also subject to the terms and conditions of the 2017 Employment Inducement Equity Incentive Award Plan, as well as the award agreements entered into with each recipient.

Recent Corporate Developments

On September 25, 2017, Pulse Biosciences completed a $30 million private placement with Robert W. Duggan, pursuant to which the Company sold 2,000,000 shares of unregistered common stock at a price of $15.02 per share. Robert W. Duggan is an accredited investor and experienced life sciences executive. No warrants were issued, and no investment banking or placement fees were incurred in this regard.

Besides, the Company appointed four new Directors - Ken Clark, Bob Duggan, Dr. Thomas Fogarty, and Manmeet S. Soni - to its Board of Directors on November 03, 2017. Of these, Bob Duggan was appointed as the Chairman of the Board.

On the clinical trials front, Pulse Biosciences concluded the enrollment and treatment of the planned initial five animals in its translational veterinary study of NPS in canine oral melanoma. The Company also completed patient treatments in seborrheic keratosis (SK) clinical trial during the third quarter of 2017. Moreover, the Company made significant progress in the PulseTxTM Nano-Pulse Stimulation System 510(k) submission work.

For the quarter ending September 30, 2017, the Company's cash and investments totaled $42.0 million compared to $16.4 million at December 31, 2016. The operating expenses reached $7.5 million for the quarter compared to $6.2 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2017, and $2.8 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2016. The Company did not generate any revenue in the reported quarter.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 18, 2017 - At Monday's closing bell, Pulse Biosciences' stock dropped 1.90%, ending the trading session at $24.31.

Volume traded for the day: 185.30 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous three-month period - up 62.07%; past twelve-month period - up 346.88%; and year-to-date - up 274.00%

After yesterday's close, Pulse Biosciences' market cap was at $399.41 million.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. This sector was up 0.1% at the end of the session.

