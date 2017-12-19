Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Par Pacific's Revenue Surged 20%; Reported Profit After Posting Loss in the Year Ago Same Period

Stock Monitor: Ferrellgas Partners Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended September 30, 2017, Par Pacific's revenues totaled $610.51 million, up 20% compared to revenues of 510.31 million in Q3 2016. The Company's revenue numbers fell short of analysts' estimates by $13 million.

During Q3 2017, Par Pacific's production costs were $3.69 per barrel, and the Company sold 75,000 barrels per day, including 64,000 barrels per day of on-island sales.

Par Pacific reported net income of $18.8 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, compared to a net loss of $27.8 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, for Q3 2016. The Company's reported quarter adjusted net income was $26.2 million, or$0.55 per share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $18.9 million or $0.45 per share in the year ago same period, and ahead of Wall Street's estimates of $0.49 per share.

Par Pacific's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for Q3 2017 was $45.1 million compared to a loss of $1.6 million in Q3 2016.

Par Pacific's Segment Results

Refining - During Q3 2017, the refining segment generated operating income of $21.3 million compared to operating loss of $18.2 million for Q3 2016. The segment's adjusted gross margin was $71.2 million in the reported quarter compared to $32.2 million in the year-ago same period. The segment's adjusted EBITDA was $35.1 million in Q3 2017 compared to adjusted EBITDA losses of $3.7 million in Q3 2016.

Hawaii Refinery - During Q3 2017, the combined Mid Pacific Index was $10.27/Bbl, compared to $6.87/Bbl in Q3 2016. The Hawaii refinery's throughput in the reported quarter was 74 thousand barrels per day (Mbpd), with 99.5% operational availability compared to 54 Mbpd throughput for the year-ago corresponding period. Production costs were $3.69 per throughput barrel in Q3 2017 compared to $5.42 per throughput barrel in Q3 2016.

Wyoming Refinery - Par Pacific closed the acquisition of the Wyoming Refining Company on July 14, 2016, hence the prior year's period results of the Wyoming refinery reflect a partial quarter. During Q3 2017, the Wyoming 3-2-1 Index averaged $25.29/Bbl compared to $19.12/Bbl in Q3 2016. The Wyoming refinery's throughput was 17 Mbpd in the reported quarter compared to 16 Mbpd for Q3 2016. Production costs totaled $6.67 per throughput barrel in the reported quarter compared to $5.52 per throughput barrel for the year-earlier same quarter.

Retail - During Q3 2017, the Retail segment reported operating income of $7.5 million compared to $6.9 million in Q3 2016. Adjusted gross margin for the Retail segment totaled $20.5 million in the reported quarter versus $19.2 million in the year-earlier comparable quarter.

For Q3 2017, Retail adjusted EBITDA was $8.9 million compared to $8.8 million in Q3 2016. The Retail segment had sales volumes of 24.1 million gallons in the reported quarter compared to 23.6 million gallons in the year-earlier same quarter.

Logistics - During Q3 2017, the Logistics segment generated operating income of $10.4 million compared to $2.8 million for Q3 2016. Wyoming contributed approximately $2.3 million of operating income to the Logistics segment during the reported quarter. Adjusted gross margin for the segment was $16.0 million in Q3 2017 compared to $8.8 million in Q3 2016. Logistics' adjusted EBITDA was $12.0 million in the reported quarter compared to $4.1 million in the year-earlier same quarter.

Liquidity

Par Pacific reduced its net debt by $35.8 million during Q3 2017 and $77.5 million during the first nine months of 2017. The Company's net cash provided by operations totaled $105.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017, compared to a use of $41.2 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2016. At September 30, 2017, Par Pacific's cash balance totaled $78.3 million, long-term debt totaled $330.2 million, and total liquidity was $137.3 million.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 18, 2017 - At Monday's closing bell, Par Pacific's stock was marginally up 0.71%, ending the trading session at $19.96.

Volume traded for the day: 226.41 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 2.52%; previous three-month period - up 0.50%; past twelve-month period - up 38.42%; and year-to-date - up 37.28%

After yesterday's close, Par Pacific's market cap was at $938.92 million.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 14.14.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry. This sector was up 1.1% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors