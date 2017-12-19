EIB - EIB announces funding programme of EUR 60bn in 2018

For immediate release

EIB announces funding programme of EUR 60 billion in 2018

EIB estimates its funding needs for 2018 at EUR 60 billion, similar to recent annual targets. EIB Board of Directors in its December meeting approved a borrowing authorization of up to EUR 65 billion, which allows flexibility, if needed, for example to pre?fund for 2019.

The total amount of funding raised for 2017 - as of 15 December, and including EUR 3.8 billion raised in 2016 as pre-funding for 2017 - is EUR 60.1 billion.

The total bond redemptions for 2018 are estimated at EUR 56.4 billion. Redemptions in 2017 amounted to EUR 66.4 billion.

Background information on EIB

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union owned by its Member States. It makes long-term finance available for sound investment in order to contribute towards EU policy goals. The Bank's strong credit standing is underpinned by exceptional asset quality, a strong capital base and liquidity, firm shareholder support, conservative risk management and a sound funding strategy.

