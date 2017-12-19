

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's government raised its growth outlook for 2018 and 2019 but trimmed its forecast for 2017.



Gross domestic product is forecast to grow 2.5 percent this year instead of 3.1 percent projected in September, the Ministry of Finance said Tuesday.



Meanwhile, the outlook for 2018 was lifted to 2.8 percent from 2.5 percent and the forecast for 2019 to 2.2 percent from 2 percent.



'For next year, we have revised the forecast for growth slightly upwards, mainly because global growth is expected to be stronger, which will benefit Swedish exports,' Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said.



Since the Budget Bill was presented, the forecast for net lending was virtually unchanged and remains at 1 percent of GDP for the next few years, Andersson added.



Inflation outlook for 2017 was raised to 1.7 percent from 1.6 percent, while that for next year was downgraded to 1.5 percent from 1.7 percent.



Unemployment is expected to fall to 6.1 percent next year, from an estimated 6.7 percent in 2017. The rate is forecast to remain at 6.1 percent over the next three years.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX