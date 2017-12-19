

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - ReneSola Ltd. (SOL), a Chinese solar project developer and operator, on Tuesday said it expects fourth-quarter revenue in the range of $55 million to $60 million and overall gross margin in the range of 10% to 15%.



The company expects gross margin of IPP business in the range of 48% to 53%. The company expects to connect 60 MW to 80 MW of projects during the fourth quarter of 2017.



In the preceding third quarter, revenue from continuing operations was $36.3 million, up 23.9% from last year. Gross margin was 17.6 percent.



Third-quarter income before income tax and noncontrolling interests from continuing operations was $4.0 million, compared to a loss of $0.8 million last year.



Xianshou Li, ReneSola's Chief Executive Officer, said, '... while we have demonstrated our ability to successfully build and transfer solar power projects globally, we intend to retain more projects in selected regions and become an IPP as we realize high quality projects are unduplicated resources. Our competitive advantages lie in small-scale projects with high PPA/FiT price in diversified jurisdictions which we believe are of attractive return and will be the trend for the development of the industry.'



In pre-market activity, ReneSola shares were trading at $3.10, up 2.31 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX