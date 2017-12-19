Global Digital Publishing Market for Education Sector 2017-2021: Big Data, Cloud Computing, and Social Media Hold a Significant Opportunities for Vendors

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The global digital publishing market for education sector to grow at a CAGR of 12.60% during the period 2017-2021.
The global publishing market is witnessing continuous growth with rising awareness and importance of education across the globe. Growing demand for quality content is one of the key factors contributing to the growth of global publishing market.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global digital publishing market for education sector for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of digital educational publications such as e-books, e-magazines, e-journals, e-papers, and other educational publications sold in different regions, including the Americas, APAC, and EMEA. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is emergence of new technologies in digital publishing for education sector. Technologies such as Big Data, cloud computing, and social media hold a significant opportunity for vendors. The number of activities that can be performed by students on online and mobile platforms will offer a significant growth opportunity to vendors. These technologies can be embedded in systems for enhancing customer experience.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing digitization contributing to change in learning methods in education sector. As educational institutions are highly focused on increasingly investing in ICT, there will be a rise in the shift in the method used to impart knowledge. The shift will be from traditional modes such as printed textbooks to digital modes such as e-readers, smartphones, and tablets. With the emergence of digitization in the education sector, a significant change has been observed in the learning and teaching methods. With the help of advanced technologies, education has become stress-free both for educators and students.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is threat from open educational resources and alternative textbook sources. The market growth will be hindered owing to the availability and accessibility of free and inexpensive sources of information on the web. The emergence of free content available online has reduced the revenue of published products. Moreover, the subscription to a comprehensive database is expensive, therefore, open educational depository websites are created online. The information available in these resources is extremely high in scientific and technical publishing, with as much as 35% of the information available online in fields such as earth science. Since a large number of journals are freely available on the online platform; customers do not purchase a subscription for paid journals.
