ACE Momentum - 'The Trend is Your Friend'

PUNE, India, December 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

India's oldest and most trusted investment fortnightly Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) isyet again aiming at serving the needs of Individual investor/trader with ACE Momentum. A service for traders to gauge the trend and place a bet in favour of the trend, to make a more strong way to approach trading, it would involve taking a glance at several time frames in order to get a better grip on the budding possibility of a trade set-up.

DSIJ understands that most trader often make their trading decisions based solely on a single timeframe and so, this product 'ACE Momentum' helps to get a high probability set-up based on the 'Multi-timeframe' analysis with an ideology 'the trend is your friend' and the trend will be identified with the help of analyzing not just a single time frame, but multi-timeframe. For a beginner or a busy working professional analyzing multi-timeframe can appear a bit time taking and confusing on occasion. The interesting key features include one recommendation on the first Tuesday of every month with maximum holding period of 90 days. Also, entry range and stop loss will be provided to investor/traders.

On the new product launch, Rajesh V Padode, Managing Director of DSIJ Pvt Limited, said, "This product from the DSIJ stable will guide our fellow customer's spot opportunities that have potential to give returns from short term movements. A product that works towards maximizing returns by having a short turn around time."

About DSIJ:

Starting off as a 12-page cyclostyled stapled booklet in 1986, Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ), the flagship product of the company, soon began to be looked upon as the gospel of stock market investing. At a time when quality financial and guidance was rare, the company (DSIJ) pioneered many 'firsts' to cater to the fast growing investor base of India. Over the years, its primary publication and other products have helped investors create and protect their wealth in the most meaningful manner, guiding both new investors and the experienced ones, not to forget the established traders, to choose the right stocks, avoid pitfalls and reap the benefits of high tides in the vast ocean of equity investments. It is this vast experience, study and toughening during all kinds of scams and markets ups and downs that gives DSIJ an unbiased balanced insight about the several unfolding events without getting swayed by temporary and misleading populous excitement.

