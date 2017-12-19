Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Weibo's Revenue Soared 81%; EPS Rocketed 221%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2017 / Active-Investors free earnings report on Weibo Corp. (NASDAQ: WB) has freshly been issued to its members, and you can also sign up to view this report at www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=WB. Weibo reported its third quarter fiscal 2017 operating results on November 07, 2017. China-based social network operator outperformed top- and bottom-line expectations and provided guidance for the fourth quarter 2017. Register today and get free access to our complimentary member's area where many more reports are available:

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the third quarter of 2017, Weibo reported net revenues of $320.0 million, up 81% compared to $176.9 million for Q3 2016. The Company's revenue numbers topped analysts' estimates of $297.20 million.

During Q3 2017, Weibo's advertising and marketing revenues surged 77% to $276.8 million compared to $156.7 million for Q3 2016. The Company's advertising and marketing revenues from small & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and key accounts were $251.5 million compared to $147.4 million for the year-ago corresponding period.

For Q3 2017, Weibo's costs and expenses totaled $201.6 million, up 50% compared to $134.0 million for Q3 2016, primarily attributable to more marketing and development expenditures incurred and higher turnover tax costs. The Company's non-GAAP costs and expenses were $188.0 million in the reported quarter compared to $122.4 million for the year-ago same period.

Weibo's income from operations for Q3 2017 soared 176% to $118.5 million compared to $42.9 million for Q3 2016. The Company's non-GAAP income from operations totaled $132.0 million in the reported quarter compared to $54.5 million for the prior year's same quarter. Weibo's non-operating income was $4.3 million for Q3 2017 compared to a non-operating loss of $9.2 million for Q3 2016. The Company's Q3 2016 non-operating loss mainly resulted from $11.1 million impairment on investments.

Net income attributable to Weibo was $101.1 million, or diluted net income per share of $0.45, for Q3 2017 compared to net income of $32.1 million, or diluted net income per share of $0.14, for Q3 2016. The Company's non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo for the reported quarter was $115.2 million, or diluted net income per share of $0.51, compared to non-GAAP net income of $54.6 million, or diluted net income per share of $0.24, for the year-earlier same quarter, and came in ahead of Wall Street's estimates of $0.45 per share.

Weibo's adjusted EBITDA totaled $135.9 million for Q3 2017, reflecting an increase of 136% on a y-o-y basis, or 42% of net revenues, compared to 33% for Q3 2016.

Operating Results

During Q3 2017, Weibo's monthly active users (MAUs) had a net addition of approximately 79 million users on a y-o-y basis, and reached 376 million in September 2017. The Company's mobile MAUs represented 92% of the overall MAUs.

Weibo's average daily active users (DAUs) had a net addition of approximately 33 million users on a y-o-y basis in Q3 2017 and reached 165 million in September 2017.

Cash Matters

As of September 30, 2017, Weibo's cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaled $737.0 million. For Q3 2017, the Company's cash provided by operating activities was $110.6 million, capital expenditures totaled $4.4 million, and depreciation and amortization expenses amounted to $3.9 million.

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2017, Weibo is forecasting net revenues to be in the range of $355 million and $365 million, which assumes an average exchange rate of 6.70 RMB to US$1.00.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 18, 2017 - At Monday's closing bell, Weibo's stock rose 5.13%, ending the trading session at $107.99.

Volume traded for the day: 1.68 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 2.52%; previous six-month period - up 45.77%; past twelve-month period - up 149.05%; and year-to-date - up 165.99%

After yesterday's close, Weibo's market cap was at $23.41 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 91.98.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Internet Information Providers industry. This sector was up 0.9% at the end of the session.

