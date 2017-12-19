Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Snap's Growth in Subscribers Base Failed to Boost Q3 Bottom-Line

Stock Monitor: Renren Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During Q3 FY17, Snap reported total revenues of $207.94 million, which came in above the $128.20 million recorded at the end of Q3 FY16. However, the Company's total revenue numbers missed Wall Street's expectations of $233.1 million.

The social media Company posted a net loss of $443.16 million, or $0.36 loss per diluted common share, in Q3 FY17 compared to a net loss of $124.23 million, or $0.15 loss per diluted common share, in the prior year's same quarter. In the reported quarter, the Company's non-GAAP net loss widened to $168.08 million, or $0.14 loss per diluted share, from $104.83 million, or $0.13 loss per diluted share, in Q3 FY16, meeting market analysts' expectations for an adjusted net loss of $0.14 per diluted share.

Operating Metrics

For Q3 FY17, Snap's cost of revenue came in at $210.71 million versus $127.78 million in the year ago comparable period. The Company spent $239.44 million on research and development (R&D), and $101.51 million on sales and marketing (S&M) in Q3 FY17, up from $54.56 million on R&D, and $34.66 million on S&M in Q3 FY16. The Company's general and administrative (G&A) expenses also increased to $118.10 million during the reported quarter from $42.17 million in Q3 FY16. In Q3 FY17, the Company reported a loss from operations of $461.83 million versus a loss from operations of $130.97 million reported in Q3 FY16. Furthermore, the Company posted an adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $178.90 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $108.60 million in Q3 FY16.

Snap's daily active users (DAUs) registered a 17% y-o-y growth to stand at 178 million in Q3 FY17 from 153 million in Q3 FY16. The Company's average revenue per user (ARPU) increased 39% to $1.17 in Q3 FY17 from $0.84 in Q3 FY16. Furthermore, hosting costs per DAU were $0.68 in Q3 FY17 versus $0.64 in Q3 FY16.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

During the three months ended September 30, 2017, Snap used $194.01 million of net cash in operating activities compared to $216.87 million in the previous year's corresponding period. In Q3 FY17, the Company's free cash flow came in at $219.96 million compared to $234.06 million in Q3 FY16. Furthermore, Snap's capital expenditure was $25.95 million in the reported quarter compared to $17.19 million in Q3 FY16.

The Company had a cash and cash equivalents balance of $317.55 million as on September 30, 2017, compared to $150.12 million as on December 31, 2017.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 18, 2017 - At Monday's closing bell, Snap's stock advanced 2.22%, ending the trading session at $16.10.

Volume traded for the day: 20.20 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 28.18%; and previous three-month period - up 9.38%

After yesterday's close, Snap's market cap was at $19.75 billion.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Internet Software & Services industry. This sector was up 0.9% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors