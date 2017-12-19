China CDM Exchange Centre Ltd - Suspension of Trading Update

CHINA CDM EXCHANGE CENTRE LTD

(the "Company")



China CDM Exchange Centre Ltd has always dedicated itself to creating shareholder value through investments and throughproviding brokerage, advisory and research services relating to the reduction of greenhouse gases.



However, the directors announce that due to some issues during the annual returns with Jersey Registry, the shares of the Company have been suspended on NEX.



The Board are investigating solutions to restore the Company and will seek restoration of the trading of the shares on the NEX Exchange.



The directors of the Company accept responsibility for this announcement.



For further information please contact:



NEX Corporate Adviser-

Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Limited

Jon Isaacs: 020 3772 0021

