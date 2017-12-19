The Solar Energy Corporation of India will invite expressions of interest (EOI) from developers eager to build, own and operate floating PV installations at selected sites across the country.

The Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) on Monday published an enticing 10 GW floating solar tender that aims to boost this underdeveloped portion of the nation's solar sector over the next three years.

The plan is for SECI to receive expressions of interest (EOI) from solar developers that wish to bid for projects under the tender. SECI will select those bids based on a series of criteria, with winning developers ...

