The "Europe Medical Aesthetics Market Analysis, Company Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Europe Medical Aesthetics Market, is accounted to reach USD 4.04 billion by 2024, from USD 2.5 billion in 2016,it is growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2024.
European medical aesthetics market are increasing in today's market owing to its benefits such as pain free and noninvasive beauty treatments, maintaining the youthful appearance, waxing or unpleasant hair treatments, maintenance free skin that remains smooth and hairless without the need for shaving, improving the cosmetic appearance, and technological advancement in medical aesthetics devices.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Europe Medical Aesthetics market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.
Drivers
- Aging Population Globally
- Technological Advancements
- Key Players are Taking Strategic Decisions to Gain Market Share
Restraints
- Regulatory Scenario
- High Cost of Treatment
Opportunities
- Imminent Health Revolution
- Growing Medical Tourism in Asia
Challenges
- Increasing Competitors
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Market Segmentation
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Premium Insights
6. Global Medical Aesthetics Market: Regulatory Scenario
7. Global Medical Aesthetics Market, by Product Type
8. Global Medical Aesthetics Market, by Application
9. Global Medical Aesthetics Market, by End User
10. Global Medical Aesthetics Market, by Distribution Channel
11. Global Medical Aesthetics Market, by Geography
12. Global Medical Aesthetics Market, Company Landscape
13. Company Profiles
- Aerolase Corp
- Allergan
- BTL Industries Inc
- Cutera, Inc.
- Cynosure, Inc.
- Fosun Pharma (Alma Lasers Ltd)
- Lumenis
- Lutronic
- Mentor Worldwide Llc
- Merz Pharma
- Quanta Aesthetics Lasers
- Sciton, Inc.
- Sharplight Technologies Ltd
- Suneva Medical, Inc.
- Syneron Medical Ltd.
- Valeants
- Venus Concept
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6gwhlg/europe_medical?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171219005595/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Surgical Procedures