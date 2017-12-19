The "Europe Medical Aesthetics Market Analysis, Company Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Europe Medical Aesthetics Market, is accounted to reach USD 4.04 billion by 2024, from USD 2.5 billion in 2016,it is growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2024.

European medical aesthetics market are increasing in today's market owing to its benefits such as pain free and noninvasive beauty treatments, maintaining the youthful appearance, waxing or unpleasant hair treatments, maintenance free skin that remains smooth and hairless without the need for shaving, improving the cosmetic appearance, and technological advancement in medical aesthetics devices.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Europe Medical Aesthetics market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

Drivers

Aging Population Globally

Technological Advancements

Key Players are Taking Strategic Decisions to Gain Market Share

Restraints

Regulatory Scenario

High Cost of Treatment

Opportunities

Imminent Health Revolution

Growing Medical Tourism in Asia

Challenges

Increasing Competitors

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Premium Insights

6. Global Medical Aesthetics Market: Regulatory Scenario

7. Global Medical Aesthetics Market, by Product Type

8. Global Medical Aesthetics Market, by Application

9. Global Medical Aesthetics Market, by End User

10. Global Medical Aesthetics Market, by Distribution Channel

11. Global Medical Aesthetics Market, by Geography

12. Global Medical Aesthetics Market, Company Landscape

13. Company Profiles

Aerolase Corp

Allergan

BTL Industries Inc

Cutera, Inc.

Cynosure, Inc.

Fosun Pharma (Alma Lasers Ltd)

Lumenis

Lutronic

Mentor Worldwide Llc

Merz Pharma

Quanta Aesthetics Lasers

Sciton, Inc.

Sharplight Technologies Ltd

Suneva Medical, Inc.

Syneron Medical Ltd.

Valeants

Venus Concept

