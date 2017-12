LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's producer price inflation increased in November, figures from Statistics Portugal revealed Tuesday.



Producer prices advanced 3.2 percent year-on-year in November, faster than the 2.7 percent increase seen in the previous month.



Excluding energy, producer price inflation rose to 2 percent from 1.8 percent in October.



Month-on-month, producer prices gained 0.5 percent versus 0.1 percent rise in the same period of 2016.



