SAN FRANCISCO, 2017-12-19 13:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigitalGenius, the leader in AI for customer service, today announced it has secured $14.75 million in Series A funding. The round was led by Global Founders Capital, with participation from MMC Ventures, Paua Ventures, Kairos and several other funds, as well as follow-on investments from previous investors, including Runa Capital, Spider Capital, Salesforce Ventures, RRE Ventures, Lumia Capital, Compound and Lerer Hippeau Ventures. DigitalGenius has raised $26 million to date.



"With this capital, we are fortifying our position as the leader in practical applications of AI for Customer Service," said Dmitry Aksenov, Founder and CEO of DigitalGenius. "Our technology works as an intelligence layer on top of existing customer service platforms to automate and significantly speed up case resolution, transforming the way work is being done in contact centers."



Further, DigitalGenius announced the appointment of Roque Versace as Chief Revenue Officer. An accomplished technology executive with 15+ years of commercial leadership experience in the SaaS industry -- including responsibility for corporate sales at Salesforce.com. Versace will play a key role in driving further growth for the company.



DigitalGenius has already demonstrated a strong foothold in the "AI for Customer Service" space with a growing list of customers that includes KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Unilever, Eurostar, Soylent, TravelBird and others. This quarter the company also announced its first government partnership with the Aylesbury Vale District Council.



The Series A caps off a milestone year for DigitalGenius -- the company now leads the adoption of practical deep learning applications in the customer service industry. DigitalGenius is powering over 35 global contact centers with state of the art artificial intelligence.



DigitalGenius will deploy the new funding to fuel commercial expansion. The company will continue evolving its product to automate even more of the repetitive workflows that agents are required to execute daily, enabling them to focus on more valuable tasks.



About DigitalGenius DigitalGenius brings practical applications of artificial intelligence into the customer service operations of global companies. Its Human+AI Customer Service Platform combines the best of human and machine intelligence, enabling companies to live up to and exceed rising consumer expectations. At its core are deep-learning algorithms, which are trained on historical customer service transcripts and integrated directly into the contact center's existing software. Once enabled, the platform automates and increases the quality and efficiency of customer support conversations across text-based communication channels like email, chat, social media and mobile messaging. For more information, please visit www.digitalgenius.com



