The "Global Infertility Treatment Market Analysis By Procedure (ART, Artificial Insemination, Fertility Surgery, Fertility Drugs, Others), Establishment (Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Research Banks), By Region, By Country (2012-2022)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 8.25% during 2017-2022, chiefly driven by favourable government reforms as well as introduction of new techniques of IVF.

Over the recent years, the global infertility treatment has been growing rapidly on account of rising awareness of infertility treatment through government awareness campaign, rising demand of IVF treatment worldwide and surge in medical tourism.

Among the regions, Europe is predicted to advance at the highest rate, mainly driven by high acceptance of new techniques, rising medical tourism in UK and favourable insurance policies.

The report titled, Global Infertility Treatment Market Analysis By Procedure (ART, Artificial Insemination, Fertility Surgery, Fertility Drugs, Others), Establishment (Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Research Banks), By Region, By Country (2012-2022) has covered and analysed the potential of Global Infertility Treatment market provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors.

The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global infertility treatment market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Strategic Recommendations

4. Infertility Treatment Market Outlook

5. Global Infertility Treatment Market: Growth and Forecast

6. Global Infertility Treatment Market Analysis By Procedure

7. Global Infertility Treatment Market- By ART Procedure

8. Global Infertility Treatment Market- By Patient Type

9. Global Infertility Treatment Market By Establishment

10. Global Infertility Treatment Market Regional Analysis

11. Global Infertility Treatment Market Dynamics

12. Market Trends

13. Porter's Five Force Analysis

14. SWOT Analysis

15. Policy and Regulations

16. Company Profiles

CCRM

Ferring Pharmaceutical

Merck Co

Monash IVF Group

The Cooper Company

Thermo Fisher

United Healthcare Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jw4vjx/global?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171219005600/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Women's Health, Sexual and Reproductive Health Drugs