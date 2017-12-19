Active-Investors: Wired News - ESSA Announces Update on Previously Declared Equity Offering and Filing of Prospectus Supplement

Stock Monitor: Summit Therapeutics Post Earnings Reporting

ESSA wants to utilize the net proceeds of the Offering to continue the ongoing pre-clinical development of the Company's next-generation Aniten compounds, and to pay the interest and principal on its outstanding debt.

Canadian Agent Granted Over-Allotment Option

The Offering will be undertaken pursuant to the terms and conditions of an agency agreement between ESSA and Bloom Burton Securities Inc., the Company's sole agent for the Offering in Canada. The price and the number of units of the Offering were determined via negotiation between them. The Canadian Agent has been granted an over-allotment option, exercisable at any time up to the 30th day following the closing date of the Offering. It has the option to purchase additional shares up to 15% of the shares offered.

Units to be offered for Sale in United States through US Registered Broker-Dealers

The units will be offered for sale in the United States through US-registered broker-dealers appointed by the Canadian Agent. The dealers will be paid a cash commission of 7% of the gross proceeds of the Offering and will be issued broker warrants representing 5% of the aggregate number of units issued and sold under the Offering. Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at the Offering Price for a period of 60 months following the date of the Offering.

The Offering Likely to Close On December 21, 2017

ESSA will apply to list the Common Shares, Warrant Shares, and the Broker Warrant Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange and the NASDAQ Capital Market, subject to satisfying all of the requirements of the TSXV and the NASDAQ. The Company is likely to close the Offering on or about December 21, 2017, depending on the mutual agreement between the Company and the Canadian Agent. The closing is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of all necessary stock exchange approvals. The Offering is to be effected in each of the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario by way of a prospectus supplement and elsewhere on a private placement basis.

New Listing on the TSX Venture Exchange

On November 22, 2017, ESSA announced the listing of its common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange under symbol "EPI'. Alongside, the Company has also applied for the voluntary delisting of its common shares, which are currently listed under symbol "EPI', on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). The delisting is expected to occur on or about November 25, 2017. However, ESSA's common shares will continue to be listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under symbol "EPIX'. Listing on the TSXV will help the Company to improve operating efficiency, lower costs, and enhance financing flexibility.

ESSA Announced Financial Results for Q4 2017 in December

ESSA shared its financial results on December 11, 2017, for the fourth quarter ended September 30, 2017. The Company reported a net loss of $1.9 million for Q4 2017 compared to a net loss of $4.2 million for Q4 2016. ESSA incurred a net loss of $4.5 million, or $0.15 loss per common share, for the year ended September 30, 2017, compared to a net loss of $13.1 million, or $0.49 loss per common share, for the year ended September 30, 2016.

About ESSA Pharma Inc.

Founded in 2009, ESSA is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical Company focused on the development of novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. The Company is traded on both Toronto Stock Exchange and NASDAQ Stock Exchange. ESSA is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 18, 2017 - At Monday's closing bell, ESSA Pharma's stock rose 3.52%, ending the trading session at $0.22.

Volume traded for the day: 24.74 thousand shares.

After yesterday's close, ESSA Pharma's market cap was at $6.34 million.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Drug Manufacturers - Other industry. This sector was up 0.1% at the end of the session.

