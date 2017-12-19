Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: DXC Technology's Revenue Surged 229.30%; Beat Expectations

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2017 / Active-Investors free earnings report on DXC Technology Co. (NYSE: DXC) ("DXC") has freshly been issued to its members, and you can also sign up to view this report at www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=DXC. The Company posted its second quarter fiscal 2018 operating results on November 07, 2017. The leading end-to-end IT services operator, which was formed as a result of the merger between Computer Sciences and the Enterprise Division of Hewlett Packard Enterprise on April 01, 2017, reported an earnings growth of 115.45%. Register today and get free access to our complimentary member's area where many more reports are available:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, DXC Technology most recent news is on our radar and we have decided to include it on our blog post. Today's free coverage is available at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=DXC

Earnings Highlights and Summary

In Q2 FY18, DXC's revenues surged 229.39% to $6.16 billion compared to $1.87 billion in Q2 FY17. The Company's revenue numbers topped analysts' estimates of $5.99 billion.

DXC's non-GAAP selling and administrative expenses were $606.00 million in Q2 FY18 compared to $539.00 million in Q2 FY17, advancing 12.43% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) was $876.00 million in the reported quarter compared to $380.00 million in Q2 FY17, increasing 130.53% on a y-o-y basis.

In Q2 FY18, DXC's net income was $265.00 million - inclusive of $146.00 million of restructuring costs; $43.00 million of transaction and integration-related costs; and $112.00 million of amortization of acquired tangibles costs - compared to $123.00 million in Q2 FY17, reflecting a growth of 115.45% on a y-o-y basis. DXC's non-GAAP net income from continuing operations was $556.00 million in the reported quarter compared to $225.00 million in Q2 FY17, reflecting a growth of 147.11% on a y-o-y basis.

The Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) surged 91.30% to $0.88 in the reported quarter compared to $0.46 in Q2 FY17, on a pro-forma combined Company basis. DXC's non-GAAP earnings were $1.93 per share in Q2 FY18, beating analysts' estimates of $1.53 per share.

Segment Details

DXC's Global Business Services (GBS) segment's revenues were $2.31 billion in Q2 FY18 compared to $1.04 billion in Q2 FY17, surging by 123.29%. On a pro-forma combined Company basis, the segment's revenue decreased 4.30% from $2.39 billion in Q2 FY17, due to the completion of two large government contracts in the UK.

The Company's Global Infrastructure Services (GIS) segment's revenues were $3.14 billion in Q2 FY18 compared to $836.00 million in Q2 FY17, surging 275.84% on a y-o-y basis. On a pro-forma combined Company basis, the segment's revenue decreased 4.80% from $3.29 billion in Q2 FY17, due to the continued moderation of headwinds in legacy infrastructure.

DXC's United States Public Sector (USPS) segment's revenues were $710.00 million in Q2 FY18. On a pro-forma combined Company basis, the segment's revenue increased 5.50% from $674.00 million in Q2 FY17.

Cash Matters

DXC had a cash and cash equivalents balance of $2.67 billion as on September 30, 2017, compared to $1.05 billion as on September 30, 2016. The Company posted a net cash inflow from operating activities of $1.54 billion in Q2 FY18 compared to $242.00 million in Q2 FY17. DXC paid $51.00 million as part of dividends and made a share repurchase of $47.00 million in Q2 FY18. It declared $0.18 of quarterly cash dividends on November 11, 2017, which would be paid on January 16, 2018, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 06, 2017. The Company's adjusted free cash flow was $589.00 million in the reported quarter, along with a capital expenditure of $553.00 million in Q2 FY18.

Outlook

For the full fiscal year 2018, DXC expects revenues of $24.00 billion - $24.50 billion, along with non-GAAP EPS of $7.25 - $7.75 per share.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 18, 2017 - At Monday's closing bell, DXC Technology's stock slightly rose 0.69%, ending the trading session at $95.91.

Volume traded for the day: 1.40 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 13.14%; previous six-month period - up 26.33%; past twelve-month period - up 59.24%; and year-to-date - up 61.41%

After yesterday's close, DXC Technology's market cap was at $27.32 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 159.85.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.75%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Information Technology Services industry. This sector was up 0.9% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors