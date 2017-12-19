Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - CSX Corp.'s CEO, E. Hunter Harrison, Passed Away

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2017 / Active-Investors issued a free report on CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX), which is readily accessible upon registration at www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=CSX as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On December 16, 2017, the premier transportation Company that provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck trans-load services and solutions to customers across a broad range of markets announced the death of their President and Chief Executive Officer E. Hunter Harrison in Wellington, Florida due to unexpectedly severe complications from a recent illness. Sign up now for our free research reports at:

This Follows Harrison's Unexpected Medical Leave

Previously, the Company had made a surprise announcement on December 14, 2017, that 73-year-old Harrison has gone on a medical leave. It is said that Harrison had been suffering from an undisclosed medical condition due to which he had to work from home and use an oxygen machine at times. This development caused the railroad Company to lose approximately $4 billion in market value. The news of his medical leave led to doubts regarding CSX's turnaround.

Harrison Hired in Early 2017 to Boost Profits For CSX

CSX hired rail veteran Hunter Harrison as CEO on March 06, 2017. CSX had entered into a 4-year contract with Harrison estimated at over $300 million if he reached all his targets. Besides, the CSX's Board had also agreed to pay him the $84 million that he had forfeited when he left Canadian Pacific. Harrison was regarded as the industry veteran, known for turning around three railroad companies over a period of 50 years before coming on board at CSX.

James M. Foote, Acting CEO of CSX

During Harrison's absence, the Board of Directors named Chief Operating Officer James M. Foote as the acting CEO of the Company. In fact, during a Credit Suisse conference on November 29, 2017, Harrison had also implied that Foote could be his successor.

Foote had worked with Harrison at Canadian National Railway, where the two had implemented the "precision scheduled railroading' (PSR) operating model. Harrison had been rapidly implementing PSR operating plan at CSX. Under his leadership, the Company laid off around 4,000 employees and contractors, closed nine hump yards, and took over 1,000 locomotives offline.

Foote shared that he intends to continue with Harrison's plan of transitioning the Jacksonville-based railroad to a more efficient PSR operating model. He mentioned that Harrison has already put the operating model in place. The Company has also accumulated the needed talent, through education of the internal team, and supplementation with a complement of strong PSR operating veterans and a strongly supportive Board. This, he believes, is enough to follow through and execute on the PSR operating plan.

CSX Family Extends Condolences

Edward J. Kelly III, Chairman of the CSX's Board of Directors stated that Hunter was a larger-than-life figure and he brought his great passion, experience, and energy in railroading to CSX. And thus, CSX has suffered a major loss with the passing of Hunter Harrison. However, the Board is positive that Jim Foote, as acting Chief Executive Officer, and the rest of the CSX's team would capitalize on the changes that Hunter has made so far.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 18, 2017 - At Monday's closing bell, CSX Corp.'s stock rose 1.25%, ending the trading session at $53.59.

Volume traded for the day: 28.48 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 6.59 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 6.92%; previous three-month period - up 3.50%; past twelve-month period - up 48.70%; and year-to-date - up 49.15%

After yesterday's close, CSX Corp.'s market cap was at $51.86 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 27.64.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.49%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Railroads industry. This sector was up 0.8% at the end of the session.

