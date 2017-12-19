Espoo, Finland, 2017-12-19 13:45 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Efore Plc Stock Exchange Release December 19, 2017 at 2.45 p.m.



Efore Plc has received a notification with reference to Chapter 9, paragraph 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act.



Issuing company: Efore Plc



Basis of announcement: An acquisition or disposal of shares or voting rights



Complete name: Jussi Capital Oy, Sievi, Finland



Date of transaction and exceeding the threshold: December 18, 2017



Total position of person(s) subject to the notification obligations:



% of % of shares and % of Total number of shares voting rights total shares and and through voting rights voting financial of issuer rights instruments -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Resulting situation on 14,91 14,91 55.772.891 the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Position of previous 18,20 18,20 notification (if applicable) --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was reached/crossed:



Class/type Number of shares Number of shares % of shares and % of shares and of shares and voting and voting voting rights voting rights rights rights -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Direct Indirect Direct Indirect -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- (SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and (SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 9:7) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FI00099000 8.317.810 14,91% 54 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.



EFORE PLC



Jorma Wiitakorpi President and CEO



For further information please contact Mr. Jorma Wiitakorpi, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 175 8510



DISTRIBUTION



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy Principal media



Efore is an international Group which develops and produces demanding power products. Efore's head office is based in Finland and its R&D functions are located in Finland, Sweden, Italy and China. Sales and marketing operations are located in Europe, United States and China. In the financial year ending in December 2016, consolidated net sales totalled EUR 75.4 million and the Group's personnel averaged 679. The parent company's share is quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.www.efore.com