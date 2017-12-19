Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Freshpet's Revenue Advanced 19.3%; Beat Estimates

Stock Monitor: DAVIDsTEA Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2017, Freshpet's net sales increased 19.3% to $41.2 million compared to $34.5 million for Q3 2016. The Company's net sales numbers topped analysts' estimates of $41.1 million.

During Q3 2017, Freshpet's core fresh refrigerated product offering grew 21.2% on a y-o-y basis. For the reported quarter, the Company's net sales were driven by velocity gains and an 8.5% increase in Freshpet Fridges to 17,650 as of September 30, 2017, compared to the prior year's same period.

For Q3 2017, Freshpet's gross profit was $19.5 million, or 47.3% of net sales, compared to $15.4 million, or 44.4% of net sales, in Q3 2016. The Company's adjusted gross profit was $21.0 million, or 50.9% of net sales, for the reported quarter versus $17.1 million, or 49.6% of net sales, in the prior year's comparable period.

Freshpet's selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) were $19.3 million for Q3 2017 compared to $14.5 million in Q3 2016. The Company's SG&A increased to 46.9% of net sales for Q3 2017 compared to 42.1% of net sales in Q3 2016. Freshpet's adjusted SG&A increased to 44.0% of net sales compared to 40.8% of net sales in the year ago corresponding period. The increase in SG&A was primarily attributed to the Company's planned increased media spend of $2.0 million on a y-o-y basis.

During Q3 2017, Freshpet reported a net loss of $0.2 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to a net income of $0.6 million, of $0.02 per diluted share, in Q3 2016. The higher net loss was primarily due to an increased media spend, and partially offset by an increased net sales and an improved gross profit. The Company's net loss numbers met Wall Street's estimates of $0.01 per share.

Freshpet's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for Q3 2017 totaled $5.6 million compared to $5.3 million in Q3 2016. The improvement in adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to an increased net sales and an improved gross profit.

Cash and Net Debt

As of September 30, 2017, Freshpet had cash and cash equivalents of $2.1 million compared to $1.7 million at June 30, 2017. The increase in cash was primarily due to growing net sales and improved margins.

In September 2017, Freshpet amended its credit facility, replacing its primarily term-based existing facility of $30 million and $10 million revolver with a straight $30 million revolver and the ability to increase the revolver by an additional $10 million. The New Revolving Facility matures in September 2020. Freshpet expects to fund its business through cash provided by operations for the remainder of 2017 while continuing to reduce facility usage. This represents a reduction in the unused rate of between 25 and 75 basis points, and a reduction in the total rate of between 200 and 250 basis points.

Outlook

Freshpet reiterated its guidance for the full fiscal year 2017. The Company is forecasting net sales to exceed $156 million, an increase of at least 17% from the prior year; and adjusted EBITDA to exceed $16 million, a decrease of approximately 10% from the prior year. The Company is projecting Freshpet Stores of over 18,200, an increase of approximately 10% on a y-o-y basis.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 18, 2017 - At Monday's closing bell, Freshpet's stock advanced 3.43%, ending the trading session at $19.60.

Volume traded for the day: 274.74 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 214.67 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 7.69%; previous three-month period - up 27.69%; past twelve-month period - up 93.10%; and year-to-date - up 93.10%

After yesterday's close, Freshpet's market cap was at $683.26 million.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Food - Major Diversified industry. This sector was up 0.8% at the end of the session.

