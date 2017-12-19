Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Everbridge's Revenue Grew 37%

Stock Monitor: MongoDB Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For three months ended September 30, 2017, Everbridge's revenue increased 37% to $27.31 million from $19.93 million in Q3 FY16. The Company's revenue surpassed analysts' expectations of $26.40 million.

During Q3 FY17, Everbridge's gross profit increased 39.8% to $19.24 million from $13.76 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's gross margin increased 140 basis points to 70.4% of revenue from 69.0% of revenue in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted gross margin decreased 10 basis points to 72.0% of revenue from 72.1% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, Everbridge's EBITDA was negative $2.00 million compared to negative $425,000 in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, Everbridge's adjusted EBITDA increased 39.5% to $807,000 from $334,000 in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's adjusted EBITDA margin increased 130 basis points to 3.0% of revenue from 1.7% of revenue in the same period last year.

During Q3 FY17, Everbridge's operating loss was $4.39 million compared to operating loss of $2.43 million in the same period last year. During Q3 FY17, Everbridge's adjusted operating loss was $735,000 compared to adjusted operating loss of $880,000 in the same period last year.

During Q3 FY17, Everbridge's earnings before tax (EBT) was negative $4.31 million compared to negative $2.59 million in the same period last year.

For the reported quarter, Everbridge's net loss was $4.23 million compared to net loss of $2.63 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's diluted EPS was negative $0.15 compared to negative $0.18 in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, Everbridge's adjusted net loss was $575,000 compared to adjusted net loss of $1.08 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS was negative $0.02 compared to negative $0.07 in the same period last year. Adjusted diluted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations of negative $0.06.

Balance Sheet

As on September 30, 2017, Everbridge's cash and cash equivalents decreased 61.1% to $23.63 million from $60.77 million on December 31, 2016.

For the reported quarter, the Company's net accounts receivable increased 25% to $22.27 million from $17.81 million in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's accounts payable and accrued expenses increased 32.5% to $3.22 million from $2.43 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.

During Q3 FY17, the Company's cash provided by operating activities decreased 18.1% to $6.74 million from $8.23 million in the same period last year. During Q3 FY17, the Company's free cash flow decreased 33.7% to $4.36 million from $6.58 million in the same period last year.

Outlook

For Q4 FY17, the Company expects adjusted net loss to be in the range of $0.7 million to $0.4 million and adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of negative $0.02 to negative $0.01.

For FY17, the Company expects adjusted net loss to be in the range of $6.8 million to $6.5 million and adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of negative $0.24 to negative $0.23.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 18, 2017 - At Monday's closing bell, Everbridge's stock was slightly up 0.52%, ending the trading session at $28.85.

Volume traded for the day: 541.85 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 339.14 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 8.87%; previous three-month period - up 16.24%; past twelve-month period - up 47.34%; and year-to-date - up 56.37%

After yesterday's close, Everbridge's market cap was at $763.37 million.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Application Software industry. This sector was up 0.9% at the end of the session.

