H & D Wireless Receives Volume Order From Tier 1 Customer for Module to Internet Streaming Radio

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- H&D Wireless, leading Swedish supplier of IoT, Cloud and Platform solutions, receives an order for wireless modules and will assist in designing the HDG205 System In Package (SIP) module to their IP-radio. This marks a continued trust in H&D Wireless who has been supplying previous generation modules since 2014.

H&D Wireless is providing the HDG205 Wi-Fi SIP module including design services and support to the assigned ODM, TQ Group. The order is another indicationthat H&D Wireless is becoming a leader for wireless connectivity within the European market for Internet of Things, IoT. The HDG205 Wi-Fi b/g/n low cost SIP module with its small size (8x8mm) and high bandwidth is optimized for demanding applications such as streaming video and audio within industry and home.

Initial order value is 85 KUSD (722,000 SEK) and add-on orders are expected over the next three years. "We are very proud to be selected again for this project with a European market leader for Internet driven radio technology. Working with TQ Group is ensuring shortest and safest way to final implementation and volume ramp". says Pär Bergsten, CEO, H&D Wireless.

This information is information that H&D Wireless AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, December 19th 2017.

Helpful links:

About H&D Wireless

www.tq-group.com

About H&D Wireless:

H&D Wireless is a Swedish Internet of Things cloud and platform system provider. Its Griffin IoT cloud platform is an end-to-end system solution containing world-class wireless modules, cloud services with analytics and artificial intelligence and smartphone applications for smart homes and enterprises. Since 2016, the company offers Griffin Enterprise Positioning Service (GEPS ') as a cloud service for indoor positioning of physical things in business processes. H&D Wireless was founded in 2009 and is among Sweden's fastest growing and most decorated IoT companies, with more than 1,100,000 wireless products shipped to date for IoT, M2M solutions across the globe.

About TQ Group

TQ is one of the leading technology companies in Germany. As a system provider in the E²MS area (Electronic Engineering and Manufacturing Services), TQ develops and produces complex electronic assemblies and systems based on customer orders. Additionally, TQ offers ready-made component solutions such as embedded module and systems, drive solutions for e-bikes and robotics, solutions for aviation applications, medicine as well building automation and energy management. The TQGroup has a total of over 1,500 employees at 12 locations in Germany and abroad.

Logo- http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/494475/H_and_D_Wireless_Logo.jpg