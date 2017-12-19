OTTAWA, ON--(Marketwired - December 19, 2017) - Ackroo Inc. (TSX VENTURE: AKR) (OTC PINK: AKRFF) ("Ackroo" or the "Company"), a gift card, loyalty and rewards technology and services provider, announces that all of the nominees proposed as directors and listed in the Company's management proxy circular for 2017 were elected as directors at the Company's annual general meeting held in Vancouver, British Columbia on December 15 th , 2017. Shareholders also approved the appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year. 99 percent of shares voted were cast in favour of each of the nominees and of the appointment of Grant Thornton LLP, along with all other matters proposed at the meeting.

The elected directors of the Company are as follows:

Steve Levely

Sam Cole

Wayne O'Connell

Chad Holliday

After being elected Chad Holliday has chosen to step down from the board of directors to pursue other interests. The Company will look to backfill Chad's role in early 2018 along with adding a potential 5 th board member later in the year. The Company would like to thank Chad for his contributions to the board and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.

The Company would also like to announce that integration of the new LoyalMark acquisition is progressing well. The first LoyalMark merchant migrated on Monday December 18 th 2017 and the bulk of the administrative work to support transition is complete. Sales prospects from LoyalMark are already converting to Ackroo and staff are integrating well. The Company is confident all operational and technical work to fully integrate the business will be completed in 2018 helping to not only position the Company to achieve their 2018 goals but also position the Company to achieve its goal of 10,000 locations, $10 million of annual revenue and $3 million of annual EBITDA by 2022.

About Ackroo

Ackroo provides gift card and loyalty processing solutions to help retail and hospitality merchants of all sizes attract, retain and grow their customers and their revenues. Through a SaaS based business model Ackroo provides an in-store and online automated solution to help merchants process gift card & loyalty transactions at the point of sale, provide key administrative and marketing data, and to allow customers to access and manage their gift card and loyalty accounts. Ackroo also provides important marketing services to assist their merchants with utilizing Ackroo's technology solution. Ackroo is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. For more information, visit: www.ackroo.com.

