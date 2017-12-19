Don't miss the opportunity to meet Nexway's eCommerce experts at Affiliate Summit West and CES 2018!

Nexway, a leading provider of solutions to monetize today's customers and connect companies to the worldwide digital market, starts its New Year at one of the premier monetization conferences, Affiliate Summit West, from January 7th to the 9th, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The eCommerce experts then move the topic to next generation technology and user experiences at CES 2018, January 9th to 12th.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171219005077/en/

Don't miss the opportunity to meet Nexway's eCommerce experts at Affiliate Summit West and CES 2018! (Graphic: Nexway)

Whether you're in Vegas exploring breakthroughs in augmented reality at CES or building your partner network at Affiliate Summit, Nexway's team is prepared to show you how you can MONETIZE your audience and increase your per customer revenue. More than a shopping cart or a tracking network, Nexway MONETIZE is a collection of digital services driving commerce and enabling business. As one of the first solutions offering Merchant of Record services via API or hosted shopping carts, MONETIZE offers an agile approach to accepting payments.

"Our Nexway MONETIZE solution is based on a microservices platform supporting commerce and breaking down silos. It means bringing to our customers a better conversion experience, making integration seamless and online payments simple. With that kind of architecture, called headless commerce, Nexway unlocks the future of customer engagement and commerce." says Renaud Sibel, CEO of Nexway.

The Nexway team will be meeting with customers and partners varying from security providers to marketplace operators, technical support providers and digital content networks. The team will showcase the MONETIZE platform and its open, modular and flexible API driven approach to driving revenue and monetizing products. The range of microservices available allows businesses to face expanding and diversifying sales channels and consumer points of sale with the tools required to operate globally.

Today eCommerce is about customer experience, relationships, and personalization. As a commerce enabler, the Nexway MONETIZE solution works across all types of devices and supports sales driven in-app, on the web or via any digital interface. Nexway acts as Merchant of Record and your sales agent, simplifying legal and trade compliance and reducing barriers to market entry.

Interested in learning how Nexway MONETIZE and next-generation headless commerce can simplify your customer sales and increase your revenue? Schedule a meeting today!

About Nexway

Nexway is a leading provider of solutions to monetize digital businesses and connect companies to the worldwide digital market. Founded in 2002, Nexway has enjoyed rapid growth, thanks to strong and diversified partnerships. Based in Paris La Défense, France, the company has subsidiaries in the USA, Brazil, Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland, and Japan. Leading companies who rely on Nexway include retailers Orange, Yahoo! Japan, Softwareload, Best Buy, Amazon; and publishers Kaspersky Lab, Kingsoft, Adobe, 2K Games, Big Fish, ESET, Avast Software and many others. Follow us on Twitter @nexway and Linkedin.

Journalists, investors and analysts: contact Nexway's media relations for any additional information.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171219005077/en/

Contacts:

Nexway

Cécile ABESCAT, +33-1-55-17-15-89

cabescat@nexway.com