Renesas Electronics and Airbiquity Deliver Secure, High-Performance Automotive Solution with Over-the-Air Update Capabilities for Autonomous Driving

Integration of Airbiquity's OTAmatic on Renesas' R-Car H3 Realizes an Innovative Solution for Updating Connected Vehicle System-on-Chip Processor Software

SEATTLE and TOKYO, Dec. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, and Airbiquity a global leader in connected vehicle services, today announced a secure, high-performance automotive solution with over-the-air (OTA) capabilities, targeting advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), vehicle-to-everything (V2X), and automated driving applications of the future.

To prepare for the upcoming autonomous-driving era, the two leading companies are integrating Airbiquity's OTAmatic' cloud-based OTA software and data management service delivery solution on Renesas' high-performance, low-power R-Car H3 automotive computing platform. The combined solution based on the R-Car H3 system-on-chip (SoC) is compliant with the ISO 26262 safety functionality (FuSa) standard, brings a powerful, efficient, and secure automotive computing platform with highly targeted and scalable on-demand OTA software update and data management capabilities.

An increasing dependency on software, electronic control units (ECUs), sensors, and microprocessors (MCUs) to power emerging autonomous vehicle systems and features-combined with the intricacy and complexity of securely managing OTA software updates and data collection for millions of vehicles simultaneously-has spurred a demand for an automotive-grade solution comprised of high-performance telematics processors that is backed by a robust OTA software update and data management solution.

"It's clear that future connected vehicles will require a combination of sophisticated on-board processing power and the ability to securely perform software updates remotely," said John Tuttle, Vice President of Engineering at Airbiquity. "The integration of Renesas SoC technology and Airbiquity OTA service delivery provides a market-leading option for automotive customers that's available today."

"Airbiquity OTA service delivery is a perfect complement to Renesas R-Car SoC processor technology for the autonomous-driving era," Craig Johnson, Director, Automotive Advanced Systems Innovation Department, Automotive System Business Division at Renesas. "Bringing the two together enables an efficient, secure, high-performance solution to power the next wave of advanced vehicle features for automakers and automotive suppliers around the world."

Airbiquity OTAmatic securely orchestrates and automates multi-ECU OTA campaigns with policy-driven dependency, rollback, and recovery; certification, authentication, and encryption; dynamic data collection and upgradable analytics; intelligent network selection, data caching, and transfer; customized consumer notifications, prompts, and consent; and campaign creation, approval, reporting, and administration. OTAmatic can also be deployed via Airbiquity's Choreo' cloud, leading public clouds like Microsoft Azure or Amazon Web Services, or on-premise data centers to best meet automaker and supplier management, security, and business needs.

The Renesas R-Car H3 provides advanced cognitive computing capabilities and enhanced computing performance that can accurately process large volumes of information from vehicle sensors in real-time, making it ideal for driving safety support systems. The R-Car H3 is part of Renesas' open, innovative, and trusted Renesas autonomy' Platform for ADAS and automated driving that delivers total end-to-end solutions scaling from cloud to sensing and vehicle control. With Renesas autonomy, Renesas aims to contribute to a safe and secure society in the autonomous driving era.



To learn more about Renesas and R-Car H3 visit www.renesas.com.

To learn more about Airbiquity and OTAmatic visit www.airbiquity.com.

About Airbiquity

Airbiquity is a global leader in connected vehicle services and pioneer in the development and engineering of automotive telematics technology. At the forefront of automotive innovation, Airbiquity operates the industry's most advanced cloud-based connected vehicle service delivery platform, Choreo', and supports all leading use cases including over-the-air (OTA) software and data management. Working with Airbiquity, automakers and automotive suppliers are deploying highly scalable, reliable, and manageable connected vehicle services meeting the safety, entertainment, and convenience needs of their customers in over 60 countries around the world. Learn more about Airbiquity at www.airbiquity.com or join the conversation@airbiquity. Airbiquity is a trademark of Airbiquity Inc.

About Renesas Electronics Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723) delivers trusted embedded design innovation with complete semiconductor solutions that enable billions of connected, intelligent devices to enhance the way people work and live-securely and safely. Agloballeader in microcontrollers, analog & power and SoC products, Renesas provides the expertise, quality, and comprehensive solutions for a broad range of Automotive, Industrial, Home Electronics, Office Automation and Information Communication Technology applications to help shape a limitless future. Learn more atrenesas.com.

(Remarks) Airbiquity, OTAmatic, and Choreo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Airbiquity Inc. Renesas autonomy is a trademark of Renesas Electronics Corporation. All names of products or services mentioned in this press release are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contacts:

Renesas

Kyoko Okamoto

Renesas Electronics Corporation

kyoko.okamoto.sx@renesas.com

+ 81-3-6773-3001

Airbiquity

Kristin Sandberg

Airbiquity PR

media@airbiquity.com

+1-206-344-3133

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/620466/Airbiquity_Renesas_OTA_EN_1.jpg

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/177305/airbiquity_logo.jpg