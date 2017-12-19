NORTH VANCOUVER, British Columbia, 2017-12-19 14:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Solar Technologies Inc. ("Aurora") ("Company") (TSX-V:ACU) (OTCBB:AACTF) (FSE:A82), a leader in inline measurement and control technology for the photovoltaic manufacturing industry, today announced it has appointed Dr. Johnson Wong as Senior Physicist, effective immediately. Dr. Wong brings years of globally recognized capability to Aurora in the field of solar cell characterization, with the results of his work used extensively in scientific research and industrial applications throughout the photovoltaic industry.



As Senior Physicist, Johnson will have a key role in the technology strategy and roadmap for Aurora's VeritasTM Quality Control System and our DecimaTM measurement products. Johnson will also be responsible for defining and delivering projects with our scientific and technology partners at top-tier research and PV product organizations worldwide.



"During our extensive search for a Senior Physicist, Johnson emerged as the natural choice given his track record of notable scientific accomplishments in solar cell characterization, his strong and productive relationships with his global peers, and his deep understanding of the scientific and technical challenges faced by our customers," said Gordon Deans, Aurora's Chief Operating Officer. "I'm delighted to officially welcome Johnson on board and look forward to his contributions to the development of Aurora's product line and increasing our value to customers and partners."



"Aurora has a reputation as a world-class and innovative manufacturing process measurement and control technology suppler. In addition to tackling some of the most compelling challenges within this field, the company is breaking new ground in the technology that defines their leadership. I'm excited to join this talented and growing team," said Dr. Wong.



Johnson's experience spans both academic research and teaching and industry-directed technology R&D. Most recently, he was a Senior Research Fellow and the Head of the PV Characterization group at the Solar Energy Research Institute of Singapore, associated with the National University of Singapore. Johnson holds a Ph.D. in Photovoltaic Engineering from the University of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia, and graduate and undergraduate degrees in Engineering from the University of Toronto.



In an unrelated transaction, the Company issued 200,000 options to an officer and a director of the Company at today's closing price.



About Aurora Solar Technologies:



Aurora's mission is to deliver exceptional results to the photovoltaic industry through measurement and control of critical processes during solar cell manufacturing.



We measure and map the results of critical cell fabrication processes, providing real-time visualization of material properties and true production tool performance. Our products provide process engineers and production-line operators with the means to rapidly detect and correct process excursions, material faults, limit variations, and optimize processes, thereby eliminating yield-reducing and profit-killing product variation.



We are creating the standard for quality control systems for the global photovoltaic industry.



Headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada, and founded by experienced leaders in process measurement, semiconductor manufacturing and industrial automation, the Company's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and trade under the symbol "ACU". The Company was formerly "ACT Aurora Control Technologies". For more information, Aurora's website is located at www.aurorasolartech.com.



