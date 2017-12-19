Trading in Doxa AB (publ) paid subscription shares is to cease. The last trading day is December 21, 2017.



Short name: DOXA BTA --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010546978 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 146018 ---------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank.



For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 8 463 80 00.