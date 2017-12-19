Metso Corporation: Metso Corporation: Managers' transactions - Nico Delvaux

Metso Corporation: Managers' transactions - Nico Delvaux

Metso Corporation's stock exchange release on December 19, 2017 at 15:00 EET

Metso Corporation has received the following disclosure under EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014, regarding managers' or their closely associated persons' transactions with Metso's shares.

The transaction has been implemented as part of a share purchase program undertaken by Nico Delvaux earlier.

Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Delvaux, Nico Position: Chief Executive Officer Initial Notification Reference number: 2138007FRMWVPUDCMA45_20171218150022_16 Issuer Name: Metso Corporation LEI: 2138007FRMWVPUDCMA45 Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-12-18+02:00 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 28.50 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 2,000 Volume weighted average price: 28.50 Euro



Metso is a world leading industrial company serving the mining, aggregates, recycling, oil, gas, pulp, paper and process industries. We help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability by using our unique knowledge, experienced people and innovative solutions to build new, sustainable ways of growing together.

Our products range from mining and aggregates processing equipment and systems to industrial valves and controls. Our customers are supported by a broad scope of services and a global network of over 80 service centers and about 6,000 services professionals. Metso has an uncompromising attitude towards safety.

Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki in Finland, and had sales of about EUR 2.6 billion in 2016. Metso employs over 11,000 people in more than 50 countries. Expect results.

metso.com (http://www.metso.com) , twitter.com/metsogroup (http://www.twitter.com/metsogroup)



Further information, please contact:

Juha Rouhiainen, VP, Investor Relations, Metso Corporation, tel +358 20 484 3253



Metso Corporation

Eeva Sipilä

CFO

Juha Rouhiainen

VP, Investor Relations

Distribution:

NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Ltd

Media

www.metso.com





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Metso Corporation via Globenewswire

