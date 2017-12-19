Ethereum News Update
Does anyone else hear Frank Sinatra? Because the song Fly Me To The Moon is stuck in my head. What made me think of that song?
All I did was check Ethereum prices this morning.
The music started to play as soon as I saw the currency was up 17% from yesterday. There must be a connection...oh, yes...it's because ETH prices are shooting to the moon!
Forgive the weak attempt at humor, but I couldn't resist given that Ethereum has advanced more than 10,000% since the start of 2017.
Put another way, if you invested $10,000 in ETH at the start of the year, you'd be a millionaire today.
Daily Ethereum Chart: .
