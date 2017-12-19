London stocks were just about holding their head above water by midday on Tuesday, with optimism over the US tax reform bill failing to provide much of a boost as investors began to wind down for Christmas. The FTSE 100 was up 0.1% to 7,545.35 after hitting its highest level in over a month, while the pound was flat against the dollar at 1.3385 and 0.2% weaker versus the euro at 1.1332 as Michel Barnier, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, ruled out any kind of special deal for the City of London. ...

