

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The new US National Security Strategy report (NSS) that President Donald Trump unveiled Monday identifies China and Russia as the primary threats to US economic dominance.



In his White House speech Trump stressed the need to build a great partnership with the two countries, despite criticizing them.



He accused the 'Revisionist powers, such as China and Russia, of using technology, propaganda, and coercion to shape a world antithetical to our interests and values.'



At the same time, he recalled Russian President Vladimir Putin's call last week to thank him for a tip off by CIA that helped Russian security services foil a terrorist attack in St. Petersburg. 'And that's a great thing, and the way it's supposed to work'.



Trump alleged that China is expanding its power at expense of sovereignty of others. Trump said he made it clear to Pakistan, 'We must see decisive action against terrorist groups operating on their territory.'



On North Korea, Trump said America and its allies will take all necessary steps to achieve denuclearization and ensure that the Kim Jong Un regime cannot threaten the world.



A statutorily mandated document, the NSS explains to the American people, U.S. allies and partners, and federal agencies how the President intends to put his national security vision into practice.



Attacking the 'failures' of his predecessors' foreign policy, Trump said the new Strategy sets a positive strategic direction that will restore America's advantages in the world and build upon the country's great strengths.



Trump named 'four pillars' America's vital national interests, without mentioning human rights or climate change.



They are, Protect the homeland, the American people, and American way of life; Promote American prosperity; Preserve peace through strength; and Advance American influence.



Trump pledged to strengthen control of US borders and reform the immigration system.



He named Jihadist terrorists and transnational criminal organizations as greatest transnational threats to the United States.



The President vowed that the US Government will no longer tolerate chronic trade abuses and will pursue free, fair, and reciprocal economic relationships.



'We will ensure the balance of power remains in America's favor in key regions of the world: the Indo-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East.'



