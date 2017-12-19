

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were flat Tuesday morning ahead of U.S. housing starts data.



Gold was up $1 at $1267 an ounce, holding recent gains on speculation the Federal Reserve will relent from further interest rate hikes for a few months.



Housing Starts data for November will be published at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 1.240 million, slightly down from 1.290 million in October.



The Current Account data for the third quarter will be released at 8.30 am ET.



The Redbook, a weekly measure of comparable store sales at chain stores, discounters, and department stores, will be announced at 8.55 am ET. The store sales in the prior week was up 3.3 percent.



Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari will participate in moderated Q&A at Lambda Alpha International - Minnesota Chapter in Roseville, Minnesota, with audience Q&A at 1.10 pm.



