The "Pharmaceutical Packaging, Labelling and Artwork Origination" conference has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Agenda:

Day one

Current regulatory issues and packaging changes

Labelling for safety

Falsified Medicines Directive and the delegate acts implementation for the UK

Information provision for the 21st Century the shortcomings report and where next

Challenges facing the industry and future trends and developments

What is happening in this fast moving field?

The Falsified Medicines Directives requirements in practice

Key industry trends in commercial packaging

Innovative packaging solutions

Patient compliance and safety

Visibility and control within the supply chain



Update on the UK Medicines Verification System (MVS)

QMS and PS 9000

Benefits of a QMS in a GMP artwork studio

A GMP compliant artwork process

Standards

The customer/vendor relationship

How asset management and workflow technologies improves effectiveness

Packaging a strategic differentiator in delivering cost effective solutions and patient adherence improvements

Deliver short-run manufacturing capability for leaflets and booklets to maximise communication effectiveness

The benefits; cost, manufacturing flexibility, environmentally friendly, patient outcome increases, all without costing the earth

Utilising packaging and labelling technologies to increase patient adherence rates

Serialisation of pharma folding cartons

Overview about country specific ways to serialisation

Information gathering and processing at the pharma company

Printing and reading of serialised information on the pack

Investments, project planning and lessons to be learned

Day two

EN 16679 The European Standard

Which safety features does the EU Falsified Medicines Directive require?

Which Tamper Verification guidelines are available?

Target and process of European standardisation

Structure and contents of EN 16679 Tamper Verification features for medicinal products packaging



Securing the supply chain Key aspects:

Use of packaging design to minimise attack

Innovative technologies

Responses to supply chain attack

Identification

Diagnosis

Responses/action

The 3rd shift: practical controls

Track and trace/e-pedigree is unit dose an issue?

Round table workshop on key issues:

The life cycle of outsourcing artwork services

Outsourcing of artwork services need not be a one way street

The decision to make or buy artwork services is difficult and full of pitfalls

Successfully outsourcing artwork development

A cradle to grave journey of sourcing artwork services

Patient needs and requirements

Why is there a need for patient compliant packaging?

Concept of patient compliant packaging How to improve patient compliance?

Structural and technical design of folding boxes

Artwork design and layout of medicinal product packaging

Logistical and technical optimisation of packaging for medicinal products



New and developing QMS standards and guidelines

ISO 9001:2015 quality management

ISO 13485:2016 medical devices

ISO 15378:2015 packaging materials QMS and a further revision

PS 9000:2016 packaging materials revision for ISO 9001:2015

Origination guidelines

