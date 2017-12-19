The "Pharmaceutical Packaging, Labelling and Artwork Origination" conference has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Agenda:
Day one
Current regulatory issues and packaging changes
- Labelling for safety
- Falsified Medicines Directive and the delegate acts implementation for the UK
- Information provision for the 21st Century the shortcomings report and where next
Challenges facing the industry and future trends and developments
- What is happening in this fast moving field?
- The Falsified Medicines Directives requirements in practice
- Key industry trends in commercial packaging
- Innovative packaging solutions
- Patient compliance and safety
- Visibility and control within the supply chain
Update on the UK Medicines Verification System (MVS)
QMS and PS 9000
- Benefits of a QMS in a GMP artwork studio
- A GMP compliant artwork process
- Standards
- The customer/vendor relationship
- How asset management and workflow technologies improves effectiveness
Packaging a strategic differentiator in delivering cost effective solutions and patient adherence improvements
- Deliver short-run manufacturing capability for leaflets and booklets to maximise communication effectiveness
- The benefits; cost, manufacturing flexibility, environmentally friendly, patient outcome increases, all without costing the earth
- Utilising packaging and labelling technologies to increase patient adherence rates
Serialisation of pharma folding cartons
- Overview about country specific ways to serialisation
- Information gathering and processing at the pharma company
- Printing and reading of serialised information on the pack
- Investments, project planning and lessons to be learned
Day two
EN 16679 The European Standard
- Which safety features does the EU Falsified Medicines Directive require?
- Which Tamper Verification guidelines are available?
- Target and process of European standardisation
- Structure and contents of EN 16679 Tamper Verification features for medicinal products packaging
Securing the supply chain Key aspects:
- Use of packaging design to minimise attack
- Innovative technologies
- Responses to supply chain attack
- Identification
- Diagnosis
- Responses/action
- The 3rd shift: practical controls
- Track and trace/e-pedigree is unit dose an issue?
Round table workshop on key issues:
The life cycle of outsourcing artwork services
- Outsourcing of artwork services need not be a one way street
- The decision to make or buy artwork services is difficult and full of pitfalls
- Successfully outsourcing artwork development
- A cradle to grave journey of sourcing artwork services
Patient needs and requirements
- Why is there a need for patient compliant packaging?
- Concept of patient compliant packaging How to improve patient compliance?
- Structural and technical design of folding boxes
- Artwork design and layout of medicinal product packaging
- Logistical and technical optimisation of packaging for medicinal products
New and developing QMS standards and guidelines
- ISO 9001:2015 quality management
- ISO 13485:2016 medical devices
- ISO 15378:2015 packaging materials QMS and a further revision
- PS 9000:2016 packaging materials revision for ISO 9001:2015
- Origination guidelines
