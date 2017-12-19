Global Whey Protein Ingredients Market 2017-2021: Market to Grow by Over 10%

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Whey Protein Ingredients Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global whey protein ingredients market to grow at a CAGR of 10.02% during the period 2017-2021.

The global functional food and nutraceuticals market is the immediate parent market of the global whey protein ingredients market. Owing to the rising inclination toward health and fitness, consumers across countries are purchasing products that contain high amount of protein. The inclination toward health and wellness trend is going to rise in the coming years and it is favorable for the global whey protein ingredients market.

The sales of whey protein ingredients are anticipated to increase during 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales of various whey protein ingredients such as whey protein concentrates, whey protein isolates, hydrolyzed whey protein and other whey protein ingredients. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand from industrial users. Various industrial users prefer to use whey proteins as an ingredient in various products owing to their multi-functionality. Whey proteins possess multi-functional properties such as water binding, solubility, gelation, foaming, and emulsification. These properties are enticing manufacturers to use different types of whey proteins in their production process. It is possible to produce various types of whey proteins with multiple nutritional values using technologies such as micro-filtration, ultra-filtration, ion exchange, and reverse osmosis.

One trend in the market is increasing demand for whey protein ingredients in infant products. Whey protein ingredients are increasingly used in infant products owing to their health benefits. Countries such as China, Vietnam, and Saudi Arabia are giving more importance to the use of whey protein ingredient products for child nutrition. Owing to this increasing demand for whey protein ingredients in infant products, a lot of manufacturers are coming up with a wide range of products.

Market Trends

Increasing demand for whey protein ingredients in infant products

Increase in the number of new product launches

Use of whey protein ingredients in cancer preventive compounds

Key vendors

Agropur (Davisco Business Unit)

Arla Foods

Fonterra Co-operative Group

Milk Specialties

Glanbia

Other prominent vendors

AMCO Proteins

Hilmar Ingredients

Sports Supplements

Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Market Landscape



Part 05: Market Sizing



Part 06: Five Forces Analysis



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Product



Part 08: Customer Landscape



Part 09: Regional Landscape



Part 10: Decision Framework



Part 11: Drivers And Challenges



Part 12: Market Trends



Part 13: Vendor Landscape



Part 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hp3lk9/global_whey?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716