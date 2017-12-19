

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were higher Tuesday morning ahead of U.S. oil inventories data.



The American Petroleum Institute reports oil inventories this afternoon, while the Energy Information Administation is out with the government's data tomorrow morning.



Feb. WTI light sweet oil was up 37 cents to $57.52 a barrel.



Housing Starts data for November will be published at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 1.240 million, slightly down from 1.290 million in October.



The Current Account data for the third quarter will be released at 8.30 am ET.



The Redbook, a weekly measure of comparable store sales at chain stores, discounters, and department stores, will be announced at 8.55 am ET. The store sales in the prior week was up 3.3 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX