SThree (STHR) SThree: Issue of Shares 19-Dec-2017 / 12:50 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 19 December 2017 SThree plc Issued share capital SThree plc announces that on 19 December 2017 it issued 7,034 new Ordinary shares of 1p each. For confirmation, the Company's issued capital is now 131,791,763 Ordinary shares of 1p each. Following this issue, the total number of voting rights in SThree is 130,027,331 ordinary shares of 1p each and there are 1,764,432 shares held in treasury. Kirsty Mulholland Senior Company Secretarial Assistant 0207 7268 6000 ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: IOE TIDM: STHR LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 5039 End of Announcement EQS News Service 640425 19-Dec-2017

December 19, 2017 07:52 ET (12:52 GMT)