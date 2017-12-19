As per 3 January 2018 the face value of the shares in Ambu A/S will be changed and consequently the ISIN will be changed.



ISIN DK0060591204 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- New ISIN: DK0060946788 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Ambu B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 43,100,920 shares with a face value of DKK 2.50 (DKK 107,752,300) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 215,504,600 shares with a face value of DKK 0.50 (DKK 107,752,300) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- New face value: DKK 0.50 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged short name: AMBU B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook 3331 ID: --------------------------------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=657626