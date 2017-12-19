

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Array BioPharma Inc. (ARRY) said it has entered into a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Pfizer Inc. (PFE) to investigate the safety and efficacy of several novel anti-cancer combinations.



This includes Array's MEK inhibitor, binimetinib, with Pfizer's investigational PARP inhibitor talazoparib, and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 IgG1 monoclonal antibody.



The two companies entered into this collaboration to explore the potential benefits of combining molecularly targeted therapeutics with the body's innate cancer-fighting abilities using immunotherapy.



Under the terms of the agreement, Array and Pfizer will collaborate on a Phase 1b clinical trial to explore a series of novel combinations, investigating the safety and efficacy of the combination of binimetinib, avelumab and talazoparib across various tumor types.



The companies expect a multi-arm clinical trial to establish recommended doses of different regimens combining the drugs. Initially the focus will be in non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC and pancreatic cancer, and additional indications will be explored at a later stage.



The study is expected to begin by the third quarter of 2018, and results will be used to determine optimal approaches to further clinical development of these combinations.



Under the collaboration agreement, the trial will be sponsored and funded by Pfizer, with Array providing binimetinib supply.



