MeiraGTx Announces Gene Therapy Manufacturing Collaboration with Oxford Genetics

LONDONandNEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --MeiraGTx, a London and New York-based gene therapy company, has established a new collaboration with Oxford Genetics, a leader in innovative synthetic biology-based technologies for biologics discovery, development and delivery. The collaboration will enable MeiraGTx and Oxford Genetics to develop novel adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors, as well as packaging and producer cell lines to support the manufacturing needs of MeiraGTx's pipeline of gene therapy product candidates. The companies aim to create a fully scalable AAV production system that can satisfy the requirements for increased viral vector yields, process robustness and product efficacy. As part of the agreement, MeiraGTx gains exclusive, worldwide research and manufacturing rights to novel serotype specific AAV vectors, along with associated packaging and producer cell lines.

"We are very excited to collaborate with Oxford Genetics. It is one of many vital steps that we are taking to meet the production demands for our broadening range of gene therapies," said Alexandria Forbes, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, MeiraGTx. "We hope that our approach will lead to quicker development of effective new therapies for patients."

Dr. Ryan Cawood, CEO of Oxford Genetics, said: "We are delighted to be working alongside the MeiraGTx team on such an exciting project, which will take us another step forward in our vision to deliver breakthrough technologies to the biotherapeutic industry. By creating advanced AAV production systems we aim to power the expansion of gene therapy as it moves toward addressing the more common disease indications that present technologies cannot satisfy."

About MeiraGTx Manufacturing Facility

Located in central London, and under the direction of industry experts James Christie and Ian Delmage, MeiraGTx's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is designed for parallel manufacture of multiple products through the establishment of multiple production trains.MeiraGTx's manufacturing hub also incorporates Process Development suites and Fill and Finish capability. This 29,000 sq. ft. facility is designed to meet MHRA, EMA and FDA regulatory standards, supporting MeiraGTx's global view toward clinical development and market supply. This unique facility will provide a nucleus for the development of novel processes and analytics as well as a center for collaboration with technology experts in Gene Therapy and Bioprocessing.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx is committed to the development of novel gene therapies to transform the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company is developing treatments for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness and age-related macular degeneration (AMD). MeiraGTx is also establishing treatments for xerostomia, a frequent and debilitating side effect of radiation treatment used in head and neck cancers, as well as certain neurodegenerative diseases. In addition, MeiraGTx is developing novel gene regulation platforms that promise to transform the way gene therapy can be applied and create new paradigms for biologic therapeutics.

About Oxford Genetics

Oxford Genetics, headquartered in Oxford, UK, is a leading synthetic biology company dedicated to the creation of synthetic biology-based technologies to aid in the discovery and development of biologics, cell and gene therapies.

https://www.oxfordgenetics.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to certain factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, outcome of events, timing and performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. The information contained in this press release is believed to be current as of the date of original issue. MeiraGTx expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

Contact:

Andy Merrill

Prosek Partners

212-279-3115, ext. 216