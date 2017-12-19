Global Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Market, 2022: Rising Prevalence of Applicability of Horizontal Directional Drilling Technique for Infrastructure Development

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Market: Analysis By Tools Type, By End User, By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2022)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Global market is projected to advance and display a sustainable growth represented by a CAGR of over 6.34% during 2017-2022, primarily driven by Rising prevalence of applicability of Horizontal directional drilling technique for infrastructure development.
Rising prevalence of applicability of Horizontal directional drilling technique for infrastructure development is backing the growth of Global HDD tools Market. Additionally, installation of sub-surface optical fibre cables, pipes in oil and gas exploration activities will drive the global horizontal directional drilling tools market across various regions.
The Horizontal Directional Drilling market is expected to grow the market in the forecast period on the back of increasing telecommunication and internet penetration. Among the regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest regional share in the Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Tools Market in 2016. However, Asia Pacific is also projected to progress at the highest rate, mainly driven by rising investment in infrastructure projects, internet penetration and exploration activities in oil and gas sector.
The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Tools Market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.
Scope of the Report
Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Tools Market, By Value (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)
- Horizontal Directional Drilling Tool Market
- Analysis By Tools Type - HDD Rig Machines, Reamers, Drill Bits, Swivels, Lead Rods. Others
- Analysis By End User Sector - Construction, Telecom, Oil & Gas
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Strategic Recommendation
4. Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Tools Market: Growth and Forecast
5. Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Tools Market: Growth and Forecast - Segment Breakdown
6. North America Horizontal Directional Drilling Tools Market: Growth and Forecast
7. North America Horizontal Directional Drilling Tools Market: Country Analysis (United States, Canada, Mexico)
8. Europe Horizontal Directional Drilling Tools Market: Growth and Forecast
9. Europe Horizontal Directional Drilling Tools Market: Country Analysis (Germany, United Kingdom)
10. Asia Pacific (APAC) Horizontal Directional Drilling Tools Market: Growth and Forecast
11. Asia Pacific (APAC) Horizontal Directional Drilling Tools Market: Country Analysis (Australia, China)
12. Rest of World Horizontal Directional Drilling Tools Market: Growth and Forecast
13. Market Dynamics
14. Market Trends
15. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
16. Competitive Landscape: Product Benchmarking
17. Company Profiles
- American Augers
- Ditch Witch
- Goodeng Machine
- Herrenknecht AG
- Prime Drilling
- Sandvik
- Toro
- Vermeer
- XCMG
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hkdv3q/global_horizontal?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716