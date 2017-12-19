Global Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Market, 2022: Rising Prevalence of Applicability of Horizontal Directional Drilling Technique for Infrastructure Development

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Tools Market: Analysis By Tools Type, By End User, By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2022)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Global market is projected to advance and display a sustainable growth represented by a CAGR of over 6.34% during 2017-2022, primarily driven by Rising prevalence of applicability of Horizontal directional drilling technique for infrastructure development.



Rising prevalence of applicability of Horizontal directional drilling technique for infrastructure development is backing the growth of Global HDD tools Market. Additionally, installation of sub-surface optical fibre cables, pipes in oil and gas exploration activities will drive the global horizontal directional drilling tools market across various regions.



The Horizontal Directional Drilling market is expected to grow the market in the forecast period on the back of increasing telecommunication and internet penetration. Among the regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest regional share in the Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Tools Market in 2016. However, Asia Pacific is also projected to progress at the highest rate, mainly driven by rising investment in infrastructure projects, internet penetration and exploration activities in oil and gas sector.



The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Tools Market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.



Scope of the Report



Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Tools Market, By Value (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

Horizontal Directional Drilling Tool Market

Analysis By Tools Type - HDD Rig Machines, Reamers, Drill Bits, Swivels, Lead Rods. Others

Analysis By End User Sector - Construction, Telecom, Oil & Gas



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendation



4. Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Tools Market: Growth and Forecast



5. Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Tools Market: Growth and Forecast - Segment Breakdown



6. North America Horizontal Directional Drilling Tools Market: Growth and Forecast



7. North America Horizontal Directional Drilling Tools Market: Country Analysis (United States, Canada, Mexico)



8. Europe Horizontal Directional Drilling Tools Market: Growth and Forecast



9. Europe Horizontal Directional Drilling Tools Market: Country Analysis (Germany, United Kingdom)



10. Asia Pacific (APAC) Horizontal Directional Drilling Tools Market: Growth and Forecast



11. Asia Pacific (APAC) Horizontal Directional Drilling Tools Market: Country Analysis (Australia, China)



12. Rest of World Horizontal Directional Drilling Tools Market: Growth and Forecast



13. Market Dynamics



14. Market Trends



15. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



16. Competitive Landscape: Product Benchmarking



17. Company Profiles



American Augers

Ditch Witch

Goodeng Machine

Herrenknecht AG

Prime Drilling

Sandvik

Toro

Vermeer

XCMG

