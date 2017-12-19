Frank and Oak Partners with Centric Software

CAMPBELL, California, December 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Frank And Oak, the omni-channel men's and women's apparel brand, has selected Centric Software to provide its Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to fashion, retail, footwear, outdoor, luxury and consumer goods companies to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.

Founded in 2012, Frank And Oak experienced tremendous growth in the past five years and is now a well-established lifestyle brand in North America. The Montreal-based company owns 16 retail locations across Canada including street, mall and pop-up stores. This vertically integrated brand designs, manufactures and sells a curated collection of premium clothing and accessories with new products launched weekly.

In the early days, Frank And Oak used email and document sharing to communicate and build up product ranges. Frédéric Boivin, Vice President Merchandising at Frank And Oak, explains that the company has expanded rapidly in the last five years. To support Frank And Oak's future plans, the company undertook a thorough search for a PLM partner.

"In order to reduce time to market, we need to streamline our processes in line with industry best practices and establish a collaborative platform for our teams," says Boivin. "Centric PLM will allow greater collaboration between internal teams and external partners. Our objective is to have a single source of information to enhance efficient communication and maximize accuracy."

Boivin continues, "Frank And Oak is really focused on offering a product of great quality at a good price. Centric will help by giving our teams the ability to collaborate more efficiently to streamline product development while ensuring fit and quality. We will be able to continue developing products at the best quality to price ratio."

"Centric PLM is easy to use, easy to learn and we know it will grow and adapt with us. So far, we have found Centric to be professional, knowledgeable and supportive, and we are looking forward to working with them further," adds Boivin.

"We are delighted to welcome Frank And Oak on board as our latest customer in Canada," says Chris Groves, President and CEO of Centric Software. "Even as a young company, Frank And Oak have already established a strong product identity and a loyal following. We look forward to supporting their ambitions and to partnering with them into the future."

Offering style and advice for the moments that matter, Frank And Oak is a destination for customers who want to live and dress well. By coupling considered product design with advice through immersive digital, in-store and content experiences, Frank And Oak has transcended its role as a retailer and is redefining the shopping experience. Constantly evolving and looking towards the future, Frank And Oak offers premium design and world class customer service to its growing ranks of members. You can experience the Frank And Oak brand through frankandoak.com, shipping to over 40 countries worldwide and 14 Frank And Oak stores across North America.

From its headquarters in Silicon Valley and offices in trend capitals around the world, Centric Software provides a Digital Transformation Platform for the most prestigious names in fashion, retail, footwear, luxury, outdoor and consumer goods. Centric Visual Innovation Platform (VIP) is a visual, fully digital collection of boards for touch-based devices like iPad, iPhone and large-scale, touch-screen televisions. Centric VIP transforms decision making and automates execution to truly collapse time to market and distance to trend. Centric's flagship product lifecycle management (PLM) platform, Centric 8, delivers enterprise-class merchandise planning, product development, sourcing, business planning, quality, and collection management functionality tailored for fast-moving consumer industries. Centric SMB packages extended PLM including innovative technology and key industry learnings tailored for small businesses.

Centric Software has received multiple industry awards, including the Frost & Sullivan Global Product Differentiation Excellence Award in Retail, Fashion, and Apparel PLM in 2016 and Frost & Sullivan's Global Retail, Fashion, and Apparel PLM Product Differentiation Excellence Award in 2012. Red Herring named Centric to its Top 100 Global list in 2013, 2015, and 2016.

