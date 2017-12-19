The "An Essential Overview of the Pharmaceutical Industry" conference has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This programme will give you an invaluable overview of the Pharmaceutical industry, from discovery of the molecule through development to marketing.

Course overview

This programme will give you an invaluable overview of the Pharmaceutical industry, from discovery of the molecule through development to marketing. It will provide a step by step understanding of the main areas of drug development and will discuss the roles and responsibilities of key staff involved. You will be given a comprehensive glossary of the most commonly used industry terms which will be an invaluable reference to help you get to grips with the technical terminology and jargon.

Why you should attend

Increase your understanding of the Pharma industry

Develop your knowledge of the stages of drug development from dug discovery through to marketing

Get to grips with the phases of Clinical Trials, Regulatory Processes and Pharmacovigilance Requirements

Understand the role and responsibilities of key department and how they work together

Demystify the technical terminology and jargon

Agenda:

Programme

How are drugs developed?

Overview of drug development and why we patent drugs

Drug discovery how to identify

New Chemical Entities (NCE)

Non-clinical pre-clinical development of lead compounds

Demystifying the jargon and terminology in the pharma industry

What are the roles and responsibilities of the people in the pharmaceutical industry?

Clinical trials and how they advance a drug to market

What happens at each phase of clinical research?

Ensuring the quality of the data: monitoring, auditing and working to ICH

Pharmacovigilance

What is safety reporting, signal detection, evaluation and risk management?

Regulatory processes

Overview of regulatory submission and approval procedures

Understanding the ICH process

The electronic Common Technical Document (eCTD), and the impact of the EU Clinical Trial Regulation

Potential impact of Brexit to the pharma industry

How are drugs marketed and sold?

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kj93jj/_an_essential?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171219005646/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Pharmaceuticals