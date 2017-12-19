Global Piezoelectric Proportional Valve Market Revenue to Register 5.5% CAGR Between 2017 and 2026 - MarketResearch.biz

NEW YORK, December 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

MarketResearch.biz announces publication of its most recently generated research report titled, "Global Piezoelectric Proportional Valve Market By Type(0-2.0 Bar, 0-5.0 Bar, 0-8.0 Bar, 0-10.0 Bar), By Application(Industrial, Biotechnology Environments, Pharmaceutical Medical) And Region - Global Forecast To 2026", which offers a holistic view of the global piezoelectric proportional valve market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market. According to report the global piezoelectric proportional valve market was valued at US$ 651.6 Mn in 2016 and is projected to reach US$ 1,107.1 Mn in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2017 to 2026.

Piezoelectricity or piezoelectric effect refers to generating electric charge as a result of mechanical stress, vibrations, or heat. Piezoelectric proportional valves can be a better alternative to conventional solenoid valves as they offer more benefits than that of conventional valves, especially in applications requiring directly controlled proportional valves.

Global Piezoelectric Proportional Valve Market: Market Dynamics

Major factors driving growth of the global piezoelectric proportional valve market include better product offerings over conventional valves such as precise movement control and high speed, low power consumption. Recent developments of the piezoelectric proportional valves have made them function precisely when it comes to maintaining any position between fully closed and fully open, giving unprecedented flow control as they are not restricted to an 'on or off 'switching mode. These valves are also capable of delivering higher pressures compared to older solenoid-based valves, which helps automotive manufacturers to meet emission standards, and use fuel efficiently. In addition, low power consumption by these valves ensure safe usage as they generate minimal heat compared to old solenoid valves, and reduce operating costs to manufacturers as no additional cooling systems are required to control heat levels.

However, initial voltage consumption while using piezoelectric proportional valves is very high. It may require up to 200-300 Volts. In addition, the cost of piezoelectric proportional valves is high as compared to solenoid valves. These factors are expected to challenge growth of the global piezoelectric proportional valve market.

Production of cost-effective piezoelectric valves can create high potential revenue opportunities for players in the global piezoelectric proportional valves market over the forecast period.

Major trend observed in the market is that these valves are being preferred over solenoid valves, especially in healthcare sector, due to its product offerings such as lower power consumption, high reliability, proportional control of flow process, lightweight and compact size of valves.

Global Aerogel Market: Market Forecast

The comprehensive research report comprises a complete forecast of the global piezoelectric proportional valve market based on factors affecting the market and their impact in the foreseeable future. According to forecast projections, revenue from the global piezoelectric proportional valve market is expected to expand at a moderate CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Global Aerogel Market: Segmental Snapshot

The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. The type segments include 0-2.0 bar, 0-5.0 bar, 0-8.0 bar, and 0-10.0 bar. The application segments include industrial, pharmaceutical medical, biotechnology environments, and others. The regions covered in the analysis are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America, and Middle East & Africa.

According to piezoelectric proportional valve market infographics published on MarketResearch.Biz,

By type: 0-2.0 bar segment is estimated to register a CAGR of 5.8%, thereby accounting for highest revenue share among all the type segments.

By application: Industrial segment is estimated to register a CAGR of over 5.9%, thereby accounting for highest revenue share among the application segments.

By region: The market in Asia Pacific is expected to reach at a CAGR of over 6.3% between 2017 and 2026.

Global Piezoelectric Proportional Valve Market: Competitive Analysis

The research report on the global piezoelectric proportional valve market includes detailed competitive analysis on major companies such as HOERBIGER Holding AG, Festo AG & Co., DTI Motors, Duplomatic MS S.p.A. P.IVA, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP., ASCO Valve, Inc., and AirCom Pneumatic GmbH

The Global Piezoelectric Proportional Valve Market: Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017-2026 report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global piezoelectric proportional valve market for 2017-2026.

