Infection Control Market Worth 21.06 Billion USD by 2022

According to a new market research "Infection Control Marketby Disinfection Products (Disinfectant, Wipes, Sprays, AER, Wraps), Sterilization Products (Steam, Hydrogen Peroxide, Radiation, Indicators, Services), End User (Hospitals, Life Science, Pharmaceuticals) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the global market is expected to reach USD 21.06 Billion by 2022 from USD 15.35 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.5%.

Browse 433 market data Tables and39 Figures spread through 375 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Infection Control Market"

Factors driving market growth include the increasing incidence of HAIs, rising number of surgical procedures owing to the rapidly growing geriatric population, and increasing incidence of chronic disorders across the globe. In addition, the emerging market in China, India, Russia, and countries in Latin America; increasing use of e-beam sterilization; and rising importance of single-use medical nonwovens and medical devices are further increasing the demand for disinfection and sterilization products and services.

By productsand services, the disinfection products segment dominated the Infection Control Market in 2016

On the basis of products and services, the Infection Control Market is segmented into disinfection products and sterilization products and services. In 2016, the disinfection products segment accounted for the largest share of the Infection Control Market. The disinfection products segment will continue to dominate the Infection Control Market, mainly due to the high prevalence of HAIs, rising number of surgeries, and increasing initiatives and regulatory actions taken by governments in various countries to fortify essential infection control standards.

By end user, hospitals & clinics are expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on end user, the global Infection Control Market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, medical devices companies, food industry, life sciences industry, pharmaceutical companies, and other end users. Hospitals & clinics are expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in this end-user segment can be attributed to the factors such as the rising incidence of HAIs, growing volume of surgical procedures, increasing cost burden due to the rising geriatric population & incidence of chronic diseases, and increasing number of hospitals across the globe.

North America dominated the market in 2016

In 2016, North America dominated the global Infection Control Market. The growing demand for infection control products and services to minimize the prevalence of HAIs, increasing number of surgical procedures in the region, and the continuous technological innovations due to the growing intensity of industry competitiveness to ensure proper sterilization and disinfection are few factors driving the growth in this market.

The key players in the Infection Control Market are STERIS (UK), Getinge (Sweden), Cantel Medical (US), Ecolab (US), 3M (US), Sotera Health (US), Advanced Sterilization Products (US), MMM Group (Germany), Matachana (Spain), Belimed AG (Switzerland), Halyard Health (US), Metrex Research (US), Reckitt Benckiser (UK), and Pal Internation (UK).

