WATERLOO, ONTARIO and TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/19/17 -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB)(TSX: BB) and Fleet Complete announced today an expansion of their partnership with the purchase of BlackBerry Radar-M devices for BigRoad - A Fleet Complete Company. The addition of BlackBerry Radar will strengthen the company's new BigRoad Freight program, which gives owner-operators and fleets the ability to book the loads they want while ensuring quick payment and providing hours-of-service (HOS) visibility from within the BigRoad Mobile App electronic logbook.

"With BlackBerry Radar, BigRoad users will immediately see the benefits that come from unparalleled visibility into their cargo and mobile fleet assets," said Philip Poulidis, SVP and GM of BlackBerry Radar. "Radar-M provides up-to-date information on a trailer's available capacity and location so that drivers are able to know exactly when and where they are able to take on more loads."

"Fleet Complete and BigRoad are committed to finding innovative ways to help drivers save time, comply with government regulations, and more importantly, make more money," said Tony Lourakis, CEO of Fleet Complete. "We're excited to expand our relationship with BlackBerry and increase the power and potential of the BigRoad Freight program with BlackBerry Radar."

BigRoad Freight empowers drivers to book the loads they want, when they want, 24/7 from within the BigRoad Mobile App on the phone or tablet. By leveraging real-time location information and a unique compliance availability dataset, shippers and carriers benefit from improved schedule predictability and asset optimization. The Radar-M devices will provide BigRoad's customers with visibility into the available load capacity of its trailers, which will then enable the platform to match drivers with additional shipments along their route.

BlackBerry Radar is an innovative, easy-to-install and data-driven solution that provides near real-time information such as vehicle location, route and mileage, temperature, humidity, door status, and cargo load state on a single intuitive on-line dashboard. It collects up to 100x more data than conventional GPS-based track and trace solutions, and uses this information to build a 360-degree visualization of a customer's assets to ensure safety, security, and regulatory compliance. All data is stored securely on a cloud platform, which maintains the privacy of user information at all times.

To find out more about BlackBerry Radar, visit www.blackberry.com/radar. For more information on the BigRoad Freight program, visit: www.bigroad.com/freight.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry is a cybersecurity software and services company dedicated to securing the Enterprise of Things. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company was founded in 1984 and operates in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Middle East, Latin America and Africa. The Company trades under the ticker symbol "BB" on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.BlackBerry.com.

About BigRoad

BigRoad - A Fleet Complete Company is the industry leading provider of hours-of-service (HOS) and electronic logging device (ELD) mandate compliance solutions for the North American transportation industry. In March 2017, BigRoad was acquired by Fleet Complete, a global IoT provider of mission critical fleet, asset and mobile workforce management and telematics solutions. BigRoad's solutions include the BigRoad Mobile App electronic logbook, the BigRoad Web App fleet management tool, and the DashLink ELD. Over 500,000 drivers and 40,000 fleets trust BigRoad's solutions to simplify day-to-day activities, create operational efficiency, and improve profitability. BigRoad has received numerous awards for innovation and growth including the 2017 North American Electronic Logging Device (ELD) Solution Customer Value Leadership Award from Frost and Sullivan.

About Fleet Complete®

Fleet Complete® is a global IoT provider of mission-critical fleet, asset and mobile workforce management solutions. Since 2000, Fleet Complete has been providing dispatching, fleet tracking and mobile resource management solutions to more than 265,000 subscribers and 10,000 businesses worldwide. The company maintains key distribution partnerships with AT&T in the U.S., TELUS in Canada, Telstra in Australia, and T-Mobile in Europe. It remains one of the fastest-growing companies in North America and won numerous awards for innovation and growth. For more information, please visit fleetcomplete.com.

BlackBerry and related trademarks, names and logos are the property of BlackBerry Limited and are registered and/or used in the U.S. and countries around the world.

