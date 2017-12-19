Scientists at New York's Columbia University have a developed a floating device which uses PV generated electricity to convert seawater into hydrogen.

A team of researchers has developed a standalone electrolysis device, which can float on open water, and produce hydrogen fuel from water and sunlight.

The device's key innovation is its method for separating hydrogen from oxygen. Most electrolyzers rely on costly membrane materials to achieve this. The device developed by Columbia, however, utilizes an electron configuration which allows for the gases to be separated and collected using only the buoyancy of bubbles in water.

