Bloggers Welcome - The Biggest Surprise Was Hannover

This year, around 70 travel bloggers visited Hannover and afterwards posted their personal highlights and discoveries in their blogs and social media accounts.

The results add up to roughly 80 blogs,five videos and numerous photos on Instagram at visithannover. Many of the travel bloggers were visiting Hannover for the first time and explored the city under their own steam. Their blogs provide up-to-date and personal information and include many well kept secrets about the city, as well as videos and photos. Readers benefit from stimulating, new information and viewpoints, such as:

"Hannover is Berlin's little - and more relaxed - sister"

(Published in spoor 4/2017, the magazine of the Dutch railways)

"The biggest surprise was Hannover!"

(Finnish blogger Laura von http://www.urbaaniviidakkoseikkailijatar.fi)

"The fireworks display in the Royal Gardens of Herrenhausen was magical, just like the venue where it took place."

(Belgian blog: http://www.justyentl.com)

Most of the bloggers came from the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria and Germany, although Hannover Marketing und Tourismus GmbH (HMTG) also welcomed some bloggers from Finland, Poland, Sweden, Brazil and China. Around 40 bloggers had come to the capital city of Lower Saxony to attend the travel blogger conference on 5 August 2017, where the agenda included guided tours of the Linden and Nordstadt districts and a visit to Maschsee Lake Festival. If you add up all the blogs that were written about Hannover this year, the coverage is impressive: approx. 1.7 million unique visitors per month, almostfour million page impressions per month and a total of around 850,000 regular social media followers.

Hans Christian Nolte, Managing Director of HMTG, is delighted at the large number of blog posts: "Bloggers communicate their own personal impression of Hannover. They are authentic and credible and occasionally they actually feature places that are not even on the radar of our classic tourist marketing."

Nowadays, travel blogs increasingly influence people who are planning a city break or holiday. These accounts of personal experiences and inside information play a key role in particular when it comes to choosing a destination. HMTG already has the figures from Lower Saxony's Department of Statistics for overnight stays up to the month of September: so far, the figures for the state capital are up by 2.4 per cent year-on-year, while the figures for Hannover Region have actually increased by 3.6 per cent.

You can find a list of all blog posts about Hannover at: http://www.hannover.de/bloggerswelcome

The website also features videos, information about travel blogger meetings and various highlights from the blog posts.

