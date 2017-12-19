

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. housing starts and building permits data for November will be published at 8.30 am ET Tuesday. The market consensus is for starts to fall to an annualized 1.248 million, slightly down from 1.290 million in October.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback fell against the euro, it rose against the rest of major rivals.



The greenback was worth 112.70 against the yen, 0.9854 against the franc, 1.1820 against the euro and 1.3355 against the pound as of 8:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX